PAINSVILLE — It was off the mat and right to the iPad for Josh Biller after he lost his sectional final 4-3 to Medina Buckeye’s Nolan Martin during Saturday’s Division II sectional wrestling tournament at Harvey High School.
Biller, an Edgewood senior, lost the final bout, but still has his spot locked up in this weekend’s district tournament at Garfield Heights High School with a second-place finish at 150 pounds.
Biller already knew the fatigue of a long one-day tournament was part of what was hurting him in the final, knowing he could see Martin again this weekend. But he also knew he had to study some film.
“My legs were just jello, it was hard to defend a shot when it’s like that,” Biller said of his final match and the points that cost him. “But, I could see where I bailed out of that position. I probably could have stayed there and fought back to at least not give him two points. I’m disappointed that I lost, but I got a good match, so it’s not that big a deal.”
Biller, it seems, has had a lot to fight against since becoming a state qualifier a year ago, but then being disqualified in Columbus for a skin condition.
He’ll go to the Garfield Heights District Tournament with a record of 22-15, which may seem a bit underwhelming for a returning state qualifier.
Part of it was the brutal schedule first year Edgewood coach Scott Blank set up for his team. Another part was trying to acclimate to a new coach, new weight class and the new pressure and expectations that come with being a state qualifier.
“When I made the switch down to 150, I started to gain more momentum,” Biller said. “I’m stronger at the weight than most of the kids.”
Biller knows he’s had a few rough patches this season. He also knows the frustration of not getting to step on the mats in Columbus a year ago. But, Biller’s not looking back on any of that right now.
“It was tough, but it kind of motivated me to work harder during the offseason,” he said of not being able to wrestle in Columbus a year ago. “I think I’m back now and if I keep wrestling the way I am, I think I’ll get back to the state tournament.”
Blank agreed.
“I think he could have handled 157 too, but it just wasn’t working right, “ he said. “He’s a big 150 and some of his technique is just horse-power technique. He wasn’t being successful at 157, so that’s what we did and he’s turned himself around for us.”
Seeing him reviewing his match on video is also a big part of his success.
“You have to learn from your mistakes,” Blank said. “We might see that kid again. He’s doing a good job of studying and fixing stuff.”
Biller was one of two sectional runner ups and one of five Warriors who will be head to Perry this weekend.
Zeke Lucas got to the finals with a thrilling 3-1 ultimate tie-breaker win over Firelands’ Conner Rogers. He then ran into Buckeye’s Eddie Nittenbach in the finals. Nittenback, ranked second in the state, registered a pin at the 5:25 mark.
Also moving on for Edgewood; are Devon Sanchez and Kyle Vencill, who were third at 106 and 138, respectively, and D’Angelo Sanchez finish ourth at 120.
Jefferson and Geneva also participated in the DII sectional at Harvey.
The Falcons, who were second in the team standings with 159.5 points, had a champion in Brogan Fielding at 132. Fielding picked up a pin and two technical falls on Saturday, running his record to 40-1 on the season.
Fielding defeated Benedictine’s Antonio Hobbs by a tech fall 18-2 in the finals.
Also for Jefferson, Wade Woodworth was second at 215. Reed Edgar and Mason Pawlowski each third at 190 and 28, respectively, and Braden Dietrich fourth at 157. Calvin Orem (106), Jacob Lewis (120), Caleb Ballash (138) and Jeremy Shank (165) each took fifth.
Geneva was fifth overall with 110 points
The Eagles had a champion in Michael Hupertz at 215.
Hupertz pinned Woodworth at 2:33 for his sectional title.
Also for Geneva, Dominic Palmisano and Daniel Riddel advanced to the district. Palmisano placed third at 144, while Riddell checked in fourth at 165.
William Dushney was fifth at 113.
MADISON ADVANCES NINE
KENSTON — The Blue Streaks qualified nine wrestlers to the district tournament, and finished third in the Kenston sectional tournament.
Jordan McCullough (113), Jamie Harrison (120), Jack Harrison (126), Addison Trisket (144) and Izaiah Siler (150) all took second.
Aidian Pastor (106), Noah Blough (157) and Sonny Salasjak (165) each placed third, while Demitry Navarro (190) was fourth.
“An all-around good day for the guys,” Madison coach Andrew Tomaso said. “Whenever you qualify nine guys, you can’t complain about that. Let’s just keep the ball rolling.”
Two other Madison wrestlers — Kevin Pinion (170) and Chase Martin (215) — both finished fifth.
ELAND, BRIGGS MOVE ON FOR DRAGONS
In the Division I sectional at Massillon Perry, Lakeside’s Lucas Eland (113) notched third and Derek Briggs (126) was fourth to qualify for the Hoover district tournament this weekend.
Eland downed Canton McKinley’s Zachary Sikon 8-2 to pick up third.
“Lucas wrestled tough and rebounded from a first-round loss to beat the same kid who beat him in the first round for third,” Dragons coach Andrew Horvath said. “He continues to lead by example and grow in the sport.”
Briggs is making his first district appearance after being close to the four and a season-ending injury right before the postseason last year.
“Derek has grown so much over the last four years and exemplifies the growth we hope to see in our kids,” Horvath said. “We’re so happy Derek gets to experience the district tournament and be rewarded after a fantastic senior year.”
The Dragons had four wrestlers place fifth — Jacob Strailey (132), Bobby Shinault (157), Hassani Sy (190) and Abe Ortiz (285).
