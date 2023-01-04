SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The second-half running clock was a friend to both Edgewood
and Lakeside on Tuesday evening.
The Warriors girls basketball team got to work on components of the game and the margin of stayed in acceptable limits during a 64-11 win at Lakeside High School.
“I just want to be respectful,” Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said.
He added it is a tough balance as a team wants to work on continued growth, but not letting the numbers get out of hand.
Vencill, and some of his players, have experience with huge losses and it is something he maintains awareness of at all times.
Edgewood came out with a smothering defense and the first quarter ended up as a shut out with the Warriors scoring 24 points.
“Our first quarter we played great,” Vencill said.
Lakeside scored its first points in the early second quarter and trailed 40-5 at halftime.
Vencill said he likes the
running clock because a team can still play some of the starters, for short periods of time, without astronomical leads collecting.
“I tell the girls we’ve been there [losing by a lot],” he said.
Edgewood (8-1) was all smiles and worked together throughout the game.
“We’ve done a lot of team bonding and I think they really love each other,” Vencill said.
Lakeside coach Nicole Grimmett said there were spurts of positive play, but not on a regular basis as turnovers killed the Dragons.
“We need to be more consistent,” she said. “Turnovers killed us. We know they are a good team ... They do a good job on defense.”
Inexperience was also an issue for the Dragons.
“We have two sophomores who are in and out of the starting rotation,” Grimmett said.
Kanicki led the Warriors with 17 points, while McKenna Vencill scored 13. Seven other players had the other points.
Onesty Anderson led the Dragons with five points and Tomare Hoskin, Daneja Holley and Domeneque Yates all scored two each.
Both teams are scheduled to play on Friday.
Edgewood goes to Hawken, while Lakeside is at Beachwood.
