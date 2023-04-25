GENEVA — The Edgewood softball team boarded the bus on Tuesday hoping the weather may cause its game at Geneva to not be played without four players.
As it turned out, the rain did not come until later. But the Warriors bats, along with the pitching arm of Mckenna Vencill, were definitely present early.
Edgewood scored early and often to grab a 6-0 lead, then held on for a 9-7 victory over the Eagles in a Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division and county contest at Geneva High School.
The Warriors (9-4, 4-0 CVC) were up 6-0 after five innings and 9-3 going to the bottom of the seventh.
Geneva (6-9, 3-2 CVC), however, sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs and getting the potential tying run into scoring position.
But Vencill got Alexis Shuttleworth to hit a one hopper to her right that she snared and fired across the diamond to end the game. Shuttleworth fouled off four consecutive offerings from Vencill before she hitting the comebacker.
“Oh my gosh,” Vencill said. “That was a great feeling. We came into this game shorthanded, but to finish if off after that long at-bat, felt very good. This was a good win for us.”
Edgewood scored a pair of runs in first and third innings.
Natalie Ianetta led off with a single and Sophia Paolillo was hit by a pitch. Both came around to score on a hit from Mackaylee Overly.
Paolillo and Overly had RBIs in the third inning to make it 4-0. Paolillo knocked in two more in the fifth, giving her four RBIs on the day.
“My teammates gave me a lot of cushion to work with [Tuesday,],” Vencill said. “They did a lot with their bats and I knew they were behind me defensively. We definitely needed this win. We’re still undefeated in the conference. My team really stepped up.”
With four players out, on the road and in less than ideal weather conditions, Warriors coach Randy Vencill said his team had to battle to stay undefeated in conference play.
“This one wasn’t easy,” the coach said. “Fortunately, we got some runs early which gave us a little cushion. It’s always easier to play from ahead. The mindset on the bus was we were hoping it would rain, but everyone stepped up. I liked our approach at the plate, they went up there and attacked the plate.”
Vencill held the Eagles scoreless through five innings, but Geneva scored three in the sixth.
Gianna Makijohn drew a leadoff walk, then Carmen Alvarez reached on an error.
After an out, Alyssa Palmisano followed with an RBI single. One batter later, Bailey Evengelista ripped a double to score another.
“They started relaxing a little bit,” Geneva coach Eleshia Pitcher said of breaking through with some offense in the late innings.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, though, the improved hitting did not carry over on the field. Geneva committed three errors in the top of the seventh inning allowing the Warriors to plate three more runs.
For Pitcher, it’s just part of what happens with young teams at times.
“It’s frustrating, but we’re also really young,” the coach said. “We have freshmen and sophomores starting out there, so this was just a bump in the road for us.”
Back in the batters box, though, the Eagles were able to pick up where they left off in the sixth inning. Annabelle Bragg had a leadoff walk and Savannah Burton followed with a single.
Vencill recorded a strikeout, but then Alvariz smacked a single.
But Vencill came back to get Palmisano on a fly ball to center. After three straight hits by Bailey Evangelista, Claire Cafaro, and Irelyn Mongell, Vencill notched the final out.
Coach Vencill said he had his mind made up that he was sticking with his starting pitcher to also close it out.
“She deserved it,”he said. “She fought hard the whole game so I wanted to give her the opportunity to finish it for herself.”
Both teams are scheduled to play home games today.
Edgewood will take on Grand Valley, while Geneva will play Lakeside.
