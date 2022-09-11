Staff Report
After a 56-14 lopsided loss to Jefferson on Sept. 3, the Edgewood Warriors looked to come back against Orange on Friday night.
The Warriors did so — in a big way — scoring early and often, en route to a 56-21 win.
Edgewood takes a 3-1 record to West Geauga on Friday night.
Against Orange, the Warriors jumped out to a 26-0 first-quarter lead.
“Our players did a great job of bouncing back and responding to adversity,” Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We started fast and never gave up. We’re developing the right mentality and it’s exciting.”
The Warriors received contributions from across the board.
Quarterback Tony Hall went 13 of 19 for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
Receivers Christian Cunningham and Jacob Ernst had big games. Cunningham hauled in four receptions for 96 yards and two TDs. Ernst contributed five catches for 95 yards and two scores.
Running back Zeke Lucas rushed for 49 yards and two TDs.
“We had a bevy of skilled guys plays,” Cooper said.
On defense, linebacker Seth Enos took an interception back for a score and recorded 17 tackles.
In addition, Edgewood blocked two punts, including returning one for a score.
HERALDS FALL TO BOMBERS
Saint John sought to wins its third-straight game on Saturday, but Windham picked up a 50-12 Northeastern Conference victory.
The Bombers trailed 12-0 early, but ended up scoring 30 unanswered points to go up 30-12 at halftime.
Windham added three second-half TDs.
“Each of the last three weeks, we improved as a team,” Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh said. “It looked like we regressed a little.”
Still, Dlwgosh was pleased with a 58-yard scoring strike from Vin Narducci to Matt Miller to open the scoring, and Miller’s 60-yard run for Saint John’s second TD.
Narducci passed for 167 yards, while Miller hauled in five receptions for 152.
“Our kids never quit at any point, but we have to play a complete game for 48 minutes,” Dlwgosh said.
The Heralds also forced three turnovers.
Saint John hosts 0-4 Pymatuning Valley on Friday night at Spire.
SPECIAL CONNECTION
Grand Vallley made a valiant effort against Berkshire in the second half, but eventually fell 49-36.
The Mustangs (1-3) outscored the host team 36-21 in that second half.
The problem was Berkshire led 28-0 at halftime.
Still, GV racked up 314 passing yards.
Quarterback Nathan Boiarski went 17 of 29 for 261 yards and four touchdowns.
Boiarski missed half of last season with an injury.
“Nathan has done a great job of coming off his injury, and keeps getting better and gaining confidence with each game,” Mustangs coach Clint Nims said.
Robert Rogers caught 10 more passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
He upped his reception total to 25 for
257 yards and eight scores.
“Rogers and Boiarski have a special connection,” Nims said. “They are great friends and know what to expect from each other.”
Roberts also grabbed a TD pass from Aidan Whitright.
AN EARLY LOOK?
The first official Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings will be released on Tuesday.
According to joeeitel.com, which is unofficial, Jefferson is ranked third and Edgewood sixth in Division IV, Region 13; Geneva, eighth and Madison, 17th, DIII, Region 9; Lakeside, ninth, DII, Region ; Conneaut, 13th, DV, Region 17 and Saint John, 16th, DVII, Region 25.
The top 16 teams in each region advance to the playoffs when the regular-season finishes the weekend of Oct. 21-22.
