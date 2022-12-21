Staff Report
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Edgewood boys basketball team sustained its first loss of the season on Monday, falling to Perry 82-66.
Two days later, the Warriors were back on the court and rebounded to post an 84-68 win over county rival Lakeside.
“Against Perry, we lost a little intensity,” Edgewood coach John Bowler said. “We didn’t have everyone up to par. I thought the kids played really hard [Wednesday night), played with a lot of emotion.
“We’re hard to beat on this home court. Our fans are tremendous. The atmosphere is great and our kids responded.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 22-18 first-quarter lead. The hosts then extended the margin to 44-32 by halftime.
The Dragons made inroads in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 63-55 heading into the final period.
But Edgewood pulled away with a 21-13 advantage in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Five players reached double digits for the Warriors, led by Anthony Vincenzo-Hunt with 24 points. He recorded four 3-point baskets, and notched 14 first-half points.
“I thought Anthony Hunt did a great job,” Bowler said. “He guarded [Lakeside’s] Dasjuan [Williams]. He really worked hard defensively and made some key baskets when we needed it.
“Jacob Ernst kept pounding those guys playing defense, made some great plays and the dunk was huge. It was a big momentum swing for us.”
James Montanaro tossed in 20 points, which included five, 3-pointers, Ernst scored 18, Zack Vencill registered 12 and Logan Kray added 10.
Bowler said it’s fun to coach his team.
“Win or lose, you have to love the atmosphere,” he said. “They work hard and don’t complain.”
Williams paced the Dragons with 20 points. Jimmy Timonere had 17 and Alex DiSalvatore checked in with 10.
“We wanted to get the ball up-and-down the floor,” Lakeside coach Matt Newsome said. “That’s kind of where we thrive. Coach Bowler always has his guys ready to play every night.
“In high school basketball, if you make your free throws, out-rebound the other team and limit your turnovers, you’ll win 99 percent of your games. If you can’t do any of those things, you won’t. It’s that simple.”
Edgewood improved to 5-1, and is scheduled to host Trinity at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 to start its own holiday tournament.
“We’re going to come out and try to show some intensity, and cut down some of our turnovers and sloppy play,” Bowler said. “We made some sloppy passes, lazy passes. Hopefully we can correct that in the next few days.”
Lakeside (2-6) is scheduled to not play again until Jan. 4, when it hosts Jefferson.
“We’re going to play our game,” Newsome said. “We’ve got to make our free throws ... 16 of 31 is never going cut it at the free-throw line and we need to be on the ground for the 50-50 ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.