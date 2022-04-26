By Mike Shaffer
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Stepping up to the plate with his team down a run, two outs and two runners on base, Edgewood’s No. 9 hitter Drew Hlavtur said the plan from the dugout was to take a pitch, maybe work a walk and get on base for the top of the order which was due up.
The Edgewood outfielder, however, was thinking a bit differently.
“I told him if he throws me a fastball, I’m going for it,” Hlvatur told his coach, Jeff Barger. “He gave me the tiniest of windows to swing at.”
He got the pitch he was looking for, but was only able to foul it off.
Down in the count 1-2 against Grand Valley’s Dane Sparks, though, Hlvatur was still looking for the heater.
“He kept shaking off the catcher,” Hlvatur said. “I knew he was still going to be pumping the fastball.”
Sparks left a fastball up and away in the zone and Hlvatur lined it softly into leftfield to score two runs and lift the Warriors to a 7-5 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday on a frigid day at Edgewood High School.
“My first thought was ‘man the shortstop is going to make a spectacular play,’” Hlvatur said of when the ball left his bat. “When I saw it get down in the gap, though, my eyes lit up.”
So did the eyes of his coach.
“Boy, did he come through for us,” Barger said. “I wanted him to take the first one, but he talked me out of it. I said if it’s down the middle, swing at it. He came back and won the at-bat for sure.”
Hlavtur did and considering the way the game was going, it might have been then or never for Edgewood.
After trading three runs apiece through the first three innings, GV took a 4-3 lead on an RBI single from Nathan Boiarski to pick up Eric Ellsworth, who singled to open the inning, in the top of the fourth.
Sparks made it stand up by retiring six of the next seven hitters, before issuing a one-out hit batsman and a walk in the home half of the sixth inning.
A wild pitch allowed the runners to move up, setting the stage for Hlvatur’s clutch single.
“Sparks is a really good pitcher, they have some really good pitching over there, they’re a good ballclub” Barger said of GV. “We were coming close for awhile, we finally broke through against him.”
After the go-ahead hit by Hlavtur, the Mustangs had two errors to go with another wild pitch. Ben Welty made GV pay for the miscues with a hit to provide insurance.
“We just didn’t make the plays,” Mustangs coach Matt Brumit said. “It comes down to executing, and we just didn’t do that [today]. We had five errors, and you can’t do that against a good team and get away with it.”
GV made it interesting in the seventh. Hagan Hejduk ripped a double to the gap in left-center to open the inning.
Welty, pitching in relief of Ethan Detrick, induced an infield pop for an out, but DJ Webb blooped one into shallow right to bring the tying run to the plate.
Barger summoned Logan Kray to the center of the diamond.
Kray got a ground ball for the second out.
Then. a line drive off the bat of Casey Turner popped out of the glove of third baseman Brady Anderjack to keep the game going.
Kray got Will Segar to fly out to center to end the game.
It was the second straight game that Kray worked in relief.
He threw two scoreless innings on Saturday in the Warriors 8-6 win over Conneaut.
The Mustangs had two hits apiece in the game from Hejduk, Webb and Ellsworth. Webb and Zach Hall each drove in two.
The Warriors got two hits from Hlavtur and Welty.
Welty was credited with the win, while Sparks was tagged with the loss.
The same two teams are scheduled to face off today in Orwell this afternoon.
