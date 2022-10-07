ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP —Chagrin Falls (3-4) and Edgewood (4-3) took to the field on Friday night at Corlew Stadium.
The Warriors looked to get to their fifth win, while the Tigers sought a .500 mark.
In the end, Edgewood rallied for a 28-21 Chagrin Valley Conference win.
Quarterback Tony Hall threw two, fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Warriors outscored the visitors 14-7. He had four for the game.
The start of the game did not look so hot for the Wariors, however. Chagrin Falls capitalized early off of a fumble recovery that was taken back to the house for the opening score.
Answering right back after an early score, Edgewood answered back with a 32-yard pass from Hall to Jayden Cooper.
The extra point was missed and the Warriors trailed 7-6.
Chagrin running back Donald Hardy reached the end zone twice on rushing touchdowns.
Edgewood trailed the Tigers for the majority of the game, whether it was by one point, or one touchdown. The Warriors kept coming back and giving it their all to get back into the end zone.
Hall found Christian Cunningham for two TDs. One was a 41-yard catch in the third quarter and tied the game at 14. It stayed that way until the fourth quarter.
The Tigers tok a 21-14 lead on a Hardy 3-yard run. Tony Hall then did his job. He connected with Zach Hall for 42 yards and a score.
The extra point was then missed and this left the Warriors trailing 21-20 with 10:31 left.
The game was left in the hands of the defense. It came down to time of possession and who could control the clock. The Tigers just had to run the ball and close it out, but the Warriors got the important stops on third and fourth downs to get them the ball back with about five minutes to play.
Tony Hall led his Warriors down to the end zone. He stepped back in the pocket and let out one amazing ball that found its way into the hands of Cunningham again for the score.
That set up a 2-point point conversion. Running back Zeke Lucas punched it in, giving Edgewood a 28-21 lead.
This was the first lead of the night for the Warriors. They were able to hang on to this lead for the next three minutes and close this game out.
“Nothing has really been easy for us all year, when your building a program,” Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “There are certain things you have to go through in the process. This is a huge stepping stone for us.”
The Warriors are scheduled to host Kirtland next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.