CONNEAUT — The Edgewood Warriors took command in the second quarter and never looked back to defeat the Conneaut Spartans 88-65 Tuesday night in county boys basketball action.
The Warriors were led by the red-hot shooting of senior guard Zack Vencill, who had 31 points on 11-for-20 from the field including making five 3-pointers.
“I was working in the flow of the offense like usual and I have teammates who look for you and get you going and it’s just easy to play with them” Vencill said.
Vencill had 23 points in the first half as the Warriors took a 50-32 lead into the locker room.
“I started getting a hot hand and then looking for my shot but staying within the offense and having fun with it,” Vencill said.
Edgewood coach John Bowler said, “Zack is a very good player, he works hard every night in practice and is the first one there and last one to leave and it shows.”
The Warriors had three other players in double figures.
Senior guard Jacob Montanaro had 18 points while shooting 6-for-8 on 3-pointers. Junior guard Jacob Ernst scored 14 points, and junior forward Logan Kray added 12.
The Warriors (11-9) never trailed in the game, but held a slim lead at 24-20 to end the first quarter before pulling away with an 8-0 run to make it 32-20 to start the second quarter. Edgewood then finished the half with an 11-0 run.
“I think we played a little better defense, and we have a tendency not to start games very well,” Bowler said. “Once the game was in the flow our defense started taking over a little bit.”
Bowler said his team moved the ball well against the Spartans (5-12) defense.
“When we move the ball from side to side and go inside out, it really helps our outside game a lot,” Bowler said. “I have all the respect in the world for [Conneaut] coach Tim Tallbacka, he does a nice job and they’re always prepared. We like to win all games, but county wins are a little bit nicer.”
Both teams shot well from the field as Edgewood converted 33 of 55 attempts (60%) and made 13 three pointers, while the Spartans shot 26-for-57 (45.61%).
Conneaut outrebounded Edgewood 27-22, while Edgewood held a 20-10 advantage in assists.
The Spartans had three players in double figures, led by senior forward Larry Hamm with 20 points. Junior guard Chance Loomis had 17 points and senior forward Nathan Koston added 16.
“I thought the last two minutes of the second quarter we had cut it to seven and they scored 11 straight to end the half and that really made it tough for us and they hit two threes to end the half including a buzzer beater,” Tallbacka said.
He said the Spartans had an opportunity to come back in the second half because of the style Edgewood plays.
“We felt like Edgewood plays so fast and has so many possessions that we have a chance to get back into it,” Tallbacka said. “I thought we fought back and got back into it somewhat, but it’s tough to overcome that big of a lead for sure.”
Edgewood took a 65-48 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Spartans were unable to get any closer than 16 points down for the remainder of the game.
UP NEXT
Both teams play at home on Friday. Edgewood plays Geneva and Conneaut goes against Jefferson.
