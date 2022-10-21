SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Meaningful games, meaningful moments.
That’s what playing your rival week 10 is all about.
Friday night, the Edgewood Warriors made the most of their opportunity.
The Edgewood defense tackled Lakeside’s Angello Collazo at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve a 32-28 victory over the Dragons at Lakeside High School.
The win sends the Battle of the Bridge Trophy across the Ashtabula River to the school on Blake Road, for the first time since 2019.
The Warriors defense actually stopped Lakeside twice in the fourth quarter. After cutting the score to 32-28, the Dragons recovered an onside kick to take possession of the at the Edgewood 44.
But, four plays later the Warriors stopped Caleb Stitt a yard shy of the sticks to force a turnover on downs.
On the ensuing possession, the Warriors had a chance to run out the clock, but Collazo picked off Tony Hall and took the ball back to the Edgewood 38 with 2:16 remaining in the game.
Lakeside got to the 14, but the Warriors secondary forced three straight incompletions before the screen pass to Collazo over the middle was stopped a yard shy.
The defensive stand was another example of the growth the Edgewood program has made this season.
“Our team has grown by leaps and bounds this season, we’ve been battle-tested,” coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We’ve won some close games, so we don’t really flinch. Our defense showed great resolve. They showed that we’ll bend, but when it comes time to come together, we’ll come together.”
The defense came up when it had to, but the offense answered the call as well when it was under the gun.
The Warriors jumped out to a 20-0 lead. Christian Cunningham ran the opening kickoff back 60 yards to start the game. Then he scored two more touchdown’s on passes from Hall.
The Dragons answered late in the first half with an 8-yard run by Nate Bartone, then took the opening drive of the second half 70 yards on eight plays capped by a 12 yard pass to Malachi Matlock to get back in the game.
The Warriors would answer right back though, taking advantage of a short field after two unsportsmanlike penalties against Lakeside, Hall found Logan Kray for a 12 yard touchdown to push their lead back to two possessions.
Lakeside scored again in the fourth quarter, but again Edgewood answered back with a touchdown of their own.
Hall finished the night 18 of 26 for 260 yards and five touchdowns. Cunningham was his favorite target making seven completions for 96 yards. Jacob Ernst also had four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Anthony Hunt had five receptions for 50 yards.
“I think our offensive coordinator Terrence Henton did a great job,” Cooper said. “We were getting some stuff and we were seeing if they would adjust to our passing game and they were not adjusting. So, when they didn’t adjust, there were things we knew would be open. So, hats off to my OC, and hats off to my kids for executing.”
Lakeside was led by the rushing of Bartone, who has carried much of the load for the injured J’Shon Sanders this season. The sophomore went for 126 yards on 23 carries.
Quarterback Alex DiSalvatore completed 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards.
The win is just the second for Edgewood since the Battle of the Bridge rivalry was reestablished in 2015. Just as importan, it moved the Warriors to 6-4 and in better position for a playoff sptt. Lakeside, which has had a season filled with replacing injured players, dropped to 6-4 and its postseason is murky.
The six wins is the most by a Warriors team in several years, and is a dramatic improvement over last year’s 2-8 campaign.
“There’s no better opportunity to show it than to win a close game,” Cooper said.
It’s not about me, it’s all about them and as a program we are headed in the right direction.”
