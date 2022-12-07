Staff Report
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Edgewood boys basketball team remained undefeated after a win over Harvey on Wednesday night.
The Warriors improved to 3-0 heading into Saturday’s game at Orange.
The Warriors edged Harvey 73-72 on Tuesday for a conference win.
“I thought Harvey played well,” Edgewood coach John Bowler said. “It was one of those situations where whoever had the ball last. I give our guys credit for stepping up.”
Logan Kray led Edgewood with 22 points, while Zack Vencill and Jacob Ernst chipped in with 17 apiece.
The Warriors opened the season with a 69-36 win over Grand Valley, then downed Saint John 82-50 on Saturday.
In the win over the Heralds, Kray scored 21 points.
Brady Andrejack and Ernst tallied 15. points each, while Zack Vencill chipped in with 13.
Vencill paced Edgewood with 25 points against the Mustangs.
Andrejack posted 13 points and Ernst contributed nine.
But it’s still early in the season, and Bowler knows his team has a long way to go.
“We have to execute better on offense, and talk more and get into our sets quicker on defense,” Bowler said. “I like the energy the kids are bringing.”
That rotation includes: seniors Ty and Zack Vencill and juniors Kray, Andrejack, Kray and Ernst. Senior James Montanaro is also a returner, while junior Anthony Hunt and freshman Mason Thorr are new to the program.
“We’re 6-1, 6-2 across the board, and have a lot of athleticism,” Bowler said. “Our weakness is we’re not real big.”
Zack Vencill and Kray both earned Division II honorable mention Northeast Lakes District honors last season.
The Warriors finished 17-5 last season.
“I’m pretty positive about this year,” Bowler said. “We hope to compete every night. We have a lot of same guys from last season on the team.”
The daily grind wil continue, Bowler said.
“We have to limit our uncontested turnovers,” he said. “If we work hard on defense, we’ll be fine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.