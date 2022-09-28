Edgewood finished fifth in the Division II sectional girls golf tournament at Punderson State Park Golf Course on Wednesday.
The top four teams and four individual low scores not on qualifying teams advanced to the Sable Creek District Tournament on Oct. 6.
Independence won with a score of 356, followed by Hawken at 369, Chagrin Falls 380 and Southeast 381.
The Warriors checked in at 390.
Annie Johnston paced Edgewood with a 46-45-91. Kaci Kanicki shot a 46-48-94, Avery Vencill 49-47-96, Zoe Naus 57-52-109 and Emma Hart-Wood 59-59-118.
The last individual qualifying score was a 90.
The top four individual district qualifiers were: Laurel's Siena Maschke with a 39-40-79; Ravenna's Abbie Retherford, 38-42-80; Villa Angela-St. Joseph's Samantha Turk 41-40-81 and Lutheran West's Julia Colton 46-44-90.
Sectional tournament
The remaining county boys and golf teams and Madison kicked off postseason play, or will on Monday.
On the boys side today, Conneaut, Edgewood, and Jefferson are at the DII Quail Hollow site, while Pymatuning Valley is at the DIII Riverview site. The DIII competition was rescheduled from Wednesday due to weather.
Geneva, Lakeside and Madison are at the DI Quail Hollow site on Monday.
In the girls competition, Geneva, Lakeside and Madison are at Old Avalon Course in Warren for the DI sectional tournament Monday, while PV is at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Hubbard for DIII action today.
