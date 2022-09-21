When was the last time an Edgewood football team had a 4-1 record?
Coach Olajuwon Cooper is not sure when, or even if it’s ever happened.
Of course, Cooper is a Lakeside graduate and in just his second year as head coach of the Warriors. But, even long-time coaches of other sports in the Buckeye Local School District are unsure when it happened last.
“I was talking with [Edgewood volleyball coach] Dave Fowler just the other day,” Cooper said. “He’s been here for like 26 or 27 years and he said he can’t remember the last time an Edgewood football team was 4-1. It’s not just personal pride, it’s also a lot of school pride.”
That pride will definitely
be on the line at 7 p.m. Friday as the Warriors travel to
Perry in a Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division game.
Both teams are 2-0 in the conference, as is Kirtland.
The Pirates are also 4-1, after defeating Lakeside 29-6 last Friday.
Last year, Perry defeated Edgewood 49-0. In the two previous years, the Pirates won 50-0 and 56-6 in 2019.
Perry is a traditionally strong program. Edgewood is not, but those in the school community realize this game is a chance to make people take notice.
“The biggest thing I try to explain to our kids is that now, we’re playing in a meaningful football game,” Cooper said. “In the past, it wasn’t that way. We were down, the game was over before it began.”
The Warriors are currently ranked sixth in Division IV, Region 13 in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings entering Week 6 of the regular season.
A win over Perry though could be a program changer.
“We are excited about the opportunity to face a great Perry team,” Cooper said. “We understand what this could mean for our program.”
Cooper cited the work put in over the offseason, along with the cohesiveness among the players, as big reasons for the team’s improvement.
Last Friday in a 33-20 win over West Geauga, Edgewood quarterback Tony Hall completed 18 of 31 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.He also ran for 31 yards.
Zeke Lucas had 79 yards rushing and another 20 in receiving.
Christian Cunningham had a huge night, catching six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also took a punt back 79 yards for a score.
Anthony Hunt was out with an injury, but Hunter Braat stepped up with a 46-yard touchdown reception. Jacob Ernst also had five receptions for 87 yards.
Having so many different players with those types of numbers is not something Edgewood fans are accustomed to seeing.
“That speaks of the depth we now have,” Cooper said. “It’s not just about one guy, it’s about everybody. I’m sure West Geauga had eyes on Christian Cunningham, then Hunter Braat came out and scored a 50-yard touchdown. I think that speaks to how strong our team is and it also speaks to our level of preparation.”
Slowing down the Pirates will mean containing talented skill position players.
Quarterback Walter Moses has thrown for 865 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed for two scores.
Brayden Richards (17 catches, 267 yards) and Jaden Hacking (12 receptions, 271 yards) are the main receiving targets. Richards has also scored eight TDs.
Jayden Studio paces the Pirates ground game with 363 yards.
“We have a great deal of respect for Perry and the athletes they have,” Cooper said. “Their coach does a great job of moving guys around, isolating them, getting the matchups he’s looking for.”
What Edgewood is looking for is a win that would change the perception of their program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.