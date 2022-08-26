ORWELL — Edgewood football coach Olajuwon Cooper spent the offseason challenging his football team and preparing them for pressure situations.
It’s hard to imagine though if he could have imagined the Warriors being tested the way they have the first two weeks of the season.
After the Edgewood offense scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the final minute last week to beat Conneaut 15-14, the Warriors defense stood strong to preserve a 20-13 win over Grand Valley in an Ashtabula County matchup Friday at Mustang Stadium.
Leading by a touchdown, Braden Hart blocked a punt to give GV the ball at the Edgewood 32 with 1:21 to go.
A 14-yard scramble by quarterback Nate Boiarski moved it to the 11, but the Mustangs could get no closer. Boiarski had Casey Turner open in the end zone on fourth down, but the running back came down out of bounds.
Cooper was proud of the way his team handled the moment.
“We tested them a lot through the summer,” the coach said. “When unexpected situations come up, our kids have been in those situations, not necessarily that situation, but when you’re working in the offseason you’re going to do things that correlate to the game.
“I think we did a great job as a coaching staff of making sure our kids were tested and it translated to situations like this and they stepped up and made a heck of a play.”
Edgewood took a 20-7 lead to the lockerroom at halftime. Tony Hall threw a pair of fourth-down touchdown passes, one to Anthony Hall and another to Jackson Gillispie. Zekel Lucas also had a 4-yard run for a score.
Robert Rogers scored both of GV’s touchdowns. In the first half, he caught a pass from Boiarski and raced 45 yards for the TD. Rogers also returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards to draw the Mustangs within 20-13.
But Edgewood’s defense made it stand up time after time in the second half.
The Warriors stopped GV on a fourth and 1 play to hand the ball to the offense at the Mustangs 25. When the offense could not capitalize, the defense was not fazed.
Instead, it just kept making plays.
Nick Wyman had a key sack to thwart one drive. Christian Cunningham broke up a pass that would have been a first down, but instead gave the ball back to the Warriors on downs.
Seth Enos wrapped up Kamden Cottrell on a second down play on the Mustangs final drive, forcing GV to have to pass for the final two plays.
Hunt also had a 35-yard interception return to set up a Warriors touchdown in the first half.
Cooper credited his playmakers on defense for patiently waiting for their opportunity.
“Those guys are grinders,” he said. “Sometimes when it doesn’t happen for guys like that, guys that look to be impact players every week, they start to press. My job as a coach is to make sure those guys relax and just understand schematically we’re gonna put you in the best position to make plays.”
For the Mustangs, it was a closer outcome than last Friday in the season-opening loss to Jefferson.
Turner went for 101 yards on 15 carries, while John Foss-Peters and Contrell combined for another 100.
Edgewood, however, limited Boiarski to just two completions for 57 yards and intercepted him twice.
The Mustangs also fumbled the ball twice in the first half.
“We shot ourselves in the foot early,” cach Clint Nims said. “Four turnovers in the first half isn’t going to get it done. Too many fourth down conversions, they scored a touchdown down here and before the half. Give them credit, they made plays when they had to, but we have to step up and get it done.
Nims said he knew what he was up against in Edgewood’s secondary.
“They have some good athletes out there,” Nims said. “They have a good secondary, they had two picks last week and they have guys that can make plays out there. We thought we could run the ball and we did a fairly good job of running, but we have to take care of the football.”
The win moved Edgewood to 2-0 for the first time since 2009. They’ll be at home for undefeated Jefferson next Friday. GV will be back at home to host Pymatuning Valley the same night. Both teams are searching for their first win of the season.
