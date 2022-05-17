ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Just as warm sunny days, home runs and hotdogs are a part of baseball, so also can be frustration.
The real unfortunate part is not being able to pick when those bad games happen.
For Edgewood, Edgewood picked a bad time to have one.
The Warriors offense could muster only three hits, the defense kicked the ball around for three errors and the pitching issued seven walks in an 11-4 loss to Lakeview in Division III sectional baseball action at Edgewood High School.
The loss ended any hopes of a postseason run, but Edgewood still has something to play for. Edgewood will look to get back on track and capture a Chagrin Valley Conference title, while Lakeview advances to Field in a sectional championship game.
“It’s frustrating, but it’s baseball,” Warriors coach Jeff Barger said. “We knew this was going to be a big week for us. We got this one, and we still have two league games left for the conference championship in front of us.
“We would have loved to have won today and to play Field tomorrow, but it’s baseball and we just didn’t have our best day today and that’s the way it goes.”
The Bulldogs jumped on Edgewood starter Logan Kray for three runs in the first inning, two on a homer by Gavin Mauger.
The Warriors came back with a pair of runs in the second inning. Tony Hall blooped a single and Aiden Hernandez drew a walk.
A throwing error allowed Hall to score from third and Hernandez to advance to third. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Hlavtur.
The score stayed 3-2 until the fifth inning when everything unraveled for the Warriors. Lakeview sent nine baters to the plate against Ben Welty, who was on in relief, as was the plan going into the game.
Three batters walked and four had base hits, including an infield hit that died in the grass. Add in an error and by time it was all finished, the Bulldogs had five across the plate and increased their lead to 8-2.
“Our pitchers were a little bit off today,” Barger said. “We got behind in the count, not enough first pitch strikes. You get 2-0, 3-0 against one of the most aggressive hitting teams we’ve faced this season, they’re going to light you up every time.”
Edgewood did have a chance in the bottom of the fifth.
Brady Andrejack and Hlavtur walked and Zane Naylor legged out and infield hit to load the bases. Andrejack scored on a wild pitch and Hlavtur crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Zack Vencill, making it 8-4.
But the inning ended when Hall was called out for rounding first base when it appeared he had an infield single which would have brought the potential tying run to the plate.
“They said that he turned to second and the rule is that you have to make an effort,” Barger said of the explanation he received from the umpire. “It is what it is, it changed the game. We could have had bases loaded, but I’m never blaming the umpire for a loss.”
Instead the coach said it was just “one of those days.”
“Today was just baseball,” Barger said. “Baseball happens, we almost got no-hit by Jefferson earlier this year, it’s just one of those days with baseball and we just picked a bad day to have it”
The good news is Edgewood still has plenty to play for starting Friday at Kirtland with its division of the CVC still up for grabs.
Barger said he fully expects his team to bounce back.
“We’ll be alright,” he said. “These guys have a short memory. We have Kirtland Friday, they’re a good ball team, then Crestwood here next week. We take care of business and we’ll be conference champs.”
