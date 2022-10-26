JEFFERSON — The final result may not have been what the Edgewood volleyball team was looking for in a Division II district semifinal match against Marlington Wednesday night at Jefferson High School.
But coach Dave Fowler said his team followed the game plan.
In the end, however, the Dukes defeated Edgewood 26-24, 25-22, 25-16 to advance to Saturday’s district championship match against Girard.
It was a match in which the Warriors had a few chances to put the higher- seeded Dukes on the ropes, especially in the first set.
Though Marlington found a way to get to 25 three-straight times, Fowler said he could not have been any more pleased with the effort his players showed.
“They represented us really really well, and that’s all we asked for,” the coach said. “They played fearlessly, they played focused and they played with pride.”
The passion they showed was most profitable in the opening set.
Edgewood had runs of five, three and four points in the opening set, and put Marlington on the ropes, leading 23-16. The Dukes rallied back, though, to tie the game at 24-24 and eventually win by two.
The Warriors hung tight the entire second set, tying the match at 21-21. But once again, Marlington once again had too much at the end and took a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We were just trying to keep it tight and be in the 20s with them, and we did,” Fowler said. “But, that’s a highly skilled team over there, and unless you got touches on balls, they were tough to stop.”
The Dukes front line, particularly Layne Graffice and Natalie Maiorana, had a combined 32 kills.
What Edgewood could control, though, it did.
The Warriors had just two serve receive errors and seven passing errors.
“You look at our ball handling, we had just nine errors, that’s phenomenal,” Fowler said. “That’s what kept us in the game, our ball handling.
“As far as I’m concerned, we may have lost the match, but we succeeded in what we came out here to do. That team is a solid team, and we played with them point to point. We didn’t get the W, but we were right there.”
Ella Sloan with 12 kills and Sarah Coxon added nine. McKenna Vencill recorded 36 digs and Giana Ianetta checked in with 14 assists.
Where Edgewood really stood out was the play of their backline, in keeping the Dukes spike attempts from hitting the floor.
“A lot of those went unblocked, also,” Fowler said. “They were reading attackers really well and they were diving for balls. They were fantastic.”
The Warriors season ended with a record of 15-8.
“Of the eight losses we had, seven of them went five sets,” Fowler said. “Our league is a very good league for volleyball. We showed up every match.”
