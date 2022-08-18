ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — When the Edgewood offense came back on the field in Thursday’s season opener vs. Conneaut, the Warriors needed to go 56 yards for a chance to tie the game.
Christian Cunningham already knew, though, Edgewood wasn’t playing for a tie.
In the end, Seth Enos scored on a 6-yard touchdown run and Cunningham hauled in a 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Tony Hall in the final minute to give the Warriors a thrilling 15-14 win at Corlew Stadium.
“At first I was a little nervous,” Cunningham said when he found out the offense was going for the win. “But, then I realized, we’ve done this over the past eight months and I was prepared for this moment.
“Coach [Olajuwon Cooper] always told me if you prepare for the moments, they’re never too big. We knew before we even scored we were going for two.”
The win snapped a three-game losing streak against the Spartans, and avenged a 41-6 loss from a year ago.
Cooper talked about the offseason, and what his coaches did to prepare for his teams for moments like the one they had Thursday night.
“Absolutely,” he said. “Our kids worked hard and we did a great job of challenging them in the offseason. We wanted to make sure that we did things in the offseason that would translate to game time. That prepares us to go for two points at that moment and not even think about it.”
Cooper said the decision to go for the win was all about showing his team how much he believed in them.
“It was one of those moments with about three minutes to go where I said, ‘If we score, I have to show my kids I believe in them,’” he said. “We can’t play for overtime. We had to be aggressive and I was willing to live with the results either way. But, I believe in my kids because of the work they’ve done.”
Conneaut jumped on the board in the second quarter on a 4-yard run by Wyatt Payne.
The Warriors struggled much of the half to mount anything offensively, but Jacob Ernst offset that with a 70-yard interception return to tie the game at 7-7.
Payne’s third-quarter put the Spartans back on top at 14-7.
Conneaut appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away in the fourth quarter, driving into Edgewood territory with the fourth quarter clock in its favor.
Back-to-back fumbled snaps, however, thwarted one drive. A possession later, a failed fourth- down attempt gave the Warriors offense the chance they needed.
The Spartans had 205 yards rushing, led by Payne with 111 and Zach Rice at 84.
But coach Rocco Dobran said the mistakes were simply too much to overcome.
“We absolutely gave the game away,” he said. “Give Edgewood all the credit, they played the game hard and finished great. But, on our end, we beat ourselves.
“We ran the ball very well when we needed to, but then a turnover for a touchdown and those bad snaps. It could’ve been a different ball game for us, but it wasn’t. Good job by their coaching staff and for us, we have to get better.”
Hall threw for 85 yards, and Zeke Lucas rushed for 58.
Both teams are in action on Aug. 26. The Spartans are at Berlin Center Western Reserve, while Edgewood goes to Grand Valley.
