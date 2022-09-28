Friday’s matchup between Edgewood and Geneva could be called a battle between a couple of pleasant surprising football teams in Ashtabula county this season.
The two programs won just five games between a season ago will meet with identical 4-2 records at 7 p.m. at Spire Institute in Harpersfield Township. Both teams are also 2-1 in the Chagrin Valley Conference, one game behind undefeated Kirtland and Perry (both 3-0). The Hornets and Pirates play Friday at Kirtland.
First-year Eagles coach Don Shymske his team had optimism entering the season, but also question marks.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised,” the coach said of his team. “We have some guys that were unproven at the varsity level, but the fact of the matter is that they’ve stepped to the plate and done a great job.”
Shymske may be in his first year as head coach, but he’s spent several years on the sidelines as an assistant coach for Geneva.
Taking over for Chip Sorber, the new coach did not make any major changes to what the Eagles do.
In addition to beimg the head coach, he continues to oversee the defense, while Matt Peet has retained his role as offensive coordinator.
The fact that the coaches have kept the same system in place has transpired well with the players.
“We’ve tweaked things a little, I mean we have our own little nuances and it’s all really worked out,” Shymske said.
The Eagles wing-t running attack has pounded out an average of nearly 250 yards per game, while the defense has been solid most weeks as well.
Shmskie said the guys up front on both sides of the ball have made the biggest impact this season.
Defensive ends Johnny Haeseler and Jacob Wilson missed a lot of time last season, but have been disruptive forces this year.
On the offensive line, Jonathon Alley, Matt Hoover, Jackson Furlan are among players who saw very little varsity action a year ago, but have transitioned well to the Friday night game.
“They’ve really grown and matured very quickly,” Shymske said. “We’re very proud of them for that.”
It is a similar story at Edgewood where the Warriors are coming off a 50-12 loss to Perry, but are still positioned well to have a meaningful season at 4-2.
Coach Olajuwon Cooper said he and his players understand that they are not at the level of a program like Perry, but are looking forward to the opportunity to bounce back against a county opponent.
“They understand that last week, while we competed to the best of our ability, it’s also part of the process.” Cooper said of the Perry loss. “They play the game at a high level, that’s what we aspire to do also.”
Cooper said his team has prepared itself for a physical battle with the Eagles.
“We’ve been full pads everyday this week,” the coach said. “Geneva is a hard-nosed physical team and we have to prepare for their rushing attack.”
Edgewood’s running game, led by Seth Enos and Zeke Lucas, has picked up steam throughout the season. So has the passing game of quarterback Tony Hall.
Last year, the Eagles won 40-0 at Corlew Stadium, but Shymske knows the Warriors are much improved this season.
“They’re turning things around quickly over there,” he said. “These are the kind of games that make high school athletics enjoyable. We’re playing a team just a couple of miles away, we know them, they know us. This is what makes it fun.”
Cooper is also looking forward to the game.
“I think it’s going to be a great game,” he said. “Geneva definitely presents some challenges for us. They’re not going to give us anything, we are going to have and win it. But, it’s the next step in our journey to being a great team and when you’re playing meaningful football, it’s a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.