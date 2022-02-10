JEFFERSON — With about three minutes to go in the fourth quarter and her Edgewood team leading Jefferson 49-40, Katelynn McCollister drove for the hoop but ended face-down on the floor.
After about a minute of lying motionless on the hardwood, the sophomore guard rose back to her feet.
Since Warriors coach Randy Vencill stepped onto the court to attend to an injured player, McCollister had to go to the bench.
She was not about to stay there, though.
“We all had to motivate each other tonight,” McCollister said following a 57-50 win over Jefferson Thursday night. “We all had to work hard and I think we just wanted it more.”
Kaci Kanicki led Edgewood with 26 points, including 15 in the third quarter.
But it was really the type of effort from McCollister and others that made the difference for the Warriors against a county opponent.
Edgewood (8-11) went from being down 10 points in the first half to up by 13 in the second half and to a 49-48 lead with under two minutes remaining.
Vencill said the players rallied together as a team to earn the win.
“I think all the girls at this point in the season know their roles,” the coach said. “Whether it’s rebounding, handling the ball to facilitate, hitting an open three [pointer] ... I think everyone knows their role and they are starting to fulfill their role.”
Defense and rebounding were big roles for a couple of Edgewood players in the victory. McCollister had nine points, to go with 10 rebounds and a couple of steals. Joanna Annick added eight points, nine boards and a steal.
Makenna Vencill scored seven points in the fourth quarter when her team needed someone beside Kanicki to get some points.
Kanicki didn’t reach 30 points, but that was meaningless to her.
“Honestly, the points don’t matter, I want to win,” she said. “I wouldn’t score that much if it wasn’t for my team. They give me looks and get assists and steals. They hustle and they get the ball to me.”
Kanicki was just one of seven from the floor in the first half as Jefferson’s Taylor Skinner used her length and athletic ability to make things tough on her.
Jefferson led 15-6 after the first quarter and 24-15 at the half. In the second half though, Kanicki took over.
She scored nine of 15 third-quarter points during a 13-0 run to give Edgewood a 30-28 lead.
“Kaci can get herself going,” Vencill said. “Our defense led to good offense. We got some steals which led to easy baskets. In the first half, we were over-dribbling. In the second half, we actually moved the ball and opened up the court.”
Kanicki capped her third quarter with a drive to the hoop and a foul to go with it. The and-one gave the Warriors a 41-32 advantage.
The lead grew to 46-32 early in the fourth quarter, before the Falcons charged back.
Turning to their defense and the inside scoring of Skinner, Jefferson went on a 14-3 run. A technical foul on the Edgewood bench sent Skinner to the free-throw line and she cut the Warriors lead to one at 49-48 with 1:58 to play.
“The name of our game is defense,” Jefferson coach TJ Furman said. “We did not have the same energy in the third quarter that we had in the first half.”
In the final minutes, though, the young Jefferson players and Skinner reignited that energy. The Falcons defense put the clamps on, and Skinner went to work, scoring 12 of her game-best 29 points in the final minutes.
“We turned it up,” Furman said. “I have to give our younger girls credit on defense, and I really thought Taylor stepped up. I challenged her; I got on her a little bit at the end of the third quarter because I thought we let Kaci get a couple of easy looks without getting a hand in her face.
“She’d been chasing her around all night. We took her off of her for a couple of minutes and I think that gave her the juice she needed.I challenged her and she responded.”
After the Skinner free throws, Edgewood’s defense responded. McKenna Vencill and Annick both had steals in the final minute, the later leading to an easy transition basket for Victoria Skaruppa that gave the Warriors a 55-50 lead.
Kanicki said finding their composure was the key for Edgewood in the final minute.
“We needed to relax a little bit,” she said. “We were letting them speed us up, but we needed to slow down, get our focus, get our heads back in the game and take our time.”
The Warriors are scheduled to host St. John at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Jefferson finished the regular season at 10-12 and is slated to play at Girard in a Division II sectional tournament game at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
