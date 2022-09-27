Edgewood boys soccer coach Greg Myers wasn’t sure over the summer what kind of team he would have this season.
But after his squad’s first few games, Myers began to see his Warriors team develop an identity as a scrappy, defensive team.
“We had a hard test with that first game with Chardon and they put it to us 6-1,” he said. “We didn’t quit but we fought, but we still didn’t really know — did we not really play well or are they that good? Then we started to hit our stride and we played Conneaut and Jefferson and when we got to the Geneva game, that’s where I felt these guys are pretty tough for sure.”
His goals entering the season were to be competitive in every game and play hard.
“I have a bunch of gritty young men who go out and give everything they have,” Myers said.
The Warriors have begun the season 4-3-2. They are led by veteran goalkeeper Ty Vencil, a senior and four-year player at the position.
Vencil has 92 saves and it’s not uncommon for him to collect 20-plus against a high-powered offensive team, the coach said. Sophomore forward Aidan Kachersky leads the offense with eight goals scored.
“He never comes off the field and the poise he has, and he finishes,” Myers said of Kachersky. “He’s a pretty dynamic player for us, for sure.”
Myers, who has served as head coach for two years, has been with the program for the past eight seasons.
“I didn’t know what to expect coming into the season, we graduated a lot of seniors last year,” he said.
The Warriors have 25 players on the team, including five seniors.
Myers said they are able to have a junior varsity team this season, which is critical for development as he is excited about an up-and-coming freshman class.
Myers also welcomed back defenders Ethan Detrick and Jake Markko, two seniors who previously played on the team, but did not last season.
“We had to juggle some people around and figure out what that defense would look like,” Myers said. “We’ve been very competitive.”
He’s also starting a freshman midfielder Noah Hommes. Another freshman wing, Geno Measel, has earned considerable playing time off the bench, logging about 60-70 minutes per contest.
“We’re kind of young at the skill positions,” Myers said. “I think our youth shows at times when we start thinking about controlling the ball. We’re a strong defensive unit and at times we kind of lapse to what we’re comfortable with and with that comes the struggles we have trying to put some goals up.”
Myers really enjoys coaching the team and looks forward to each practice and being a part of their lives.
“This is a really good group of kids, we believe in family and taking care of each other and building people up,” Myers said. “I hope the things they are learning about a team in life are important to them and even more important to them than soccer.”
