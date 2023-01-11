Staff Report
GENEVA — Edgewood captured its fourth straight win, downing Geneva 62-29 in a county girls basketball game on Wednesday at Geneva High School.
The Warriors improved to 10-1. Their lone loss has been to Perry. 48-42 on Dec, 13.
Edgewood jumped out to a 19-11 first-quarter lead and extended that margin to 30-18 by halftime.
The Warriors continued to increase their lead in the second half, outscoring the hosts 17-6 in the third quarter and 15-5 in the fourth for the final margin.
“I’m just proud of the effort the girls put forth [Wednesday night],” Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. “Geneva has always been the benchmark for the county and to be able to compete with them was great to see.”
The Warriors held Geneva to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters.
“Our girls were engaged on the defensive end and played lights out from the tip,” Vencill said.
Katie McCollister had a big game for Edgewood with a game-high 27, including 13 in the opening half. She converted 11 field goals and went 5 of 9 from the free-throw line.
“Katie McCollister’s motor never stopped all night,” Vencill said. “She played with a ton of hear as did all the girls.”
Kaci Kanicki added 19 points.
“It was a really good team win, everybody had success in some aspect,” Kanicki said. “It’s the first time we’ve beaten Geneva since I’ve been playing, so it felt really good.
The Eagles dropped to 4-7 with three straight losses.
Geneva had defeated Pymatuning Valley 60-46 on Dec. 27 and Jefferson 46-37 on Dec. 29 before the three losses
“Our strategy is trying to improve every game because we’re such a young team and we’re on a roller coaster right now where we played two games really well and right now we’re not playing very well, which is what happens when you have a bunch of freshman and young kids out there,” Geneva coach Mike Hassett “We have to learn to play better defense and that sort of thing.
“It’s going to take time because they are so young. We got a lot of freshman playing varsity basketball. We struggle against good teams. Coach Vencill does a great job, he’s a good friend of mine and I wish him nothing but the best.”
Kailey Williams tallied 10 points and Delaney Marrison contributed eight for the Eagles.
Both teams are scheduled to host games on Saturday afternoon.
Edgewood goes against Chagrin Falls.
“We just need to stick together and keep executing the things that we like to do ... play for the girl next to you,” Vencill said.
Meanwhile, Geneva plays Hawken.
“We got to work on our individual defense, each person has to do a better job of playing defense,” Hassett said. “We got to get some leadership out of our upperclassmen to help with the young girls and that sort of thing. Everything is about executing, going out and having fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.