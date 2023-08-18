ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Tony Hall may have thrown three touchdown passes and 172 yards, but early in the fourth quarter what the Warriors were looking for was a physical ground attack to put the game away.
They got just that on their way to a 58-20 opening night win over Liberty at Corlew Stadium Friday night.
Edgewood appeared in command, up 34-6 late in the third quarter, but Liberty got a spark from quarterback Tawann Tutwiler. He threw a pair of scoring passes on back to back possessions to pull the Leopards back to within striking distance with over 10 minutes still to play.
Unlike Edgewood teams in the past, though, this Warriors team showed they could pound the football when it needed to.
Zeke Lucas powered the ball down the field, setting up a 27-yard touchdown run by Seth Enos that sealed the matter. The Warriors unofficially ended the night with more than 300 yards of rushing. Lucas led the way with 153 followed by Anthony Hunt with 100 and Enos with 42.
It was the kind of physicality coach Olajuwon Cooper has been anticipating his team being able to show this season.
“We wanted to establish some dominance in the run game, more importantly, we wanted to establish some physicality, physicality that we’ve never had before under my leadership,” Cooper said. “For us to finish the game the way we finished, being able to run to score some touchdowns, Liberty may not have been so happy about it, but that’s the way we need to end it.”
Hall had a big night passing, but his biggest play came with his legs in the fourth quarter, when he broke a tackle to avoid a sack and ran for a first down to keep the Liberty offense on the sidelines.
“Tony was a little nervous when the game started, not because he doesn’t have experience but because he wanted everything to go right,” Cooper explained. “As the game went on though, he did a great job of letting the game come to him and that play was a huge play. I think that speaks to his heart, to his determination.”
Liberty opened the scoring on the third play of the season thanks to a 74-yard touchdown run by Chamir Franklin.
On the ensuing possession, the Warriors were unable to convert a 4th and 1 call at
the Leopards 6-yard line.
They came up empty on their second possession as well, but were sparked by an interception from defensive lineman Christian Braat to give the offense possession at the Leopards 20 yard line.
Three plays later, Hall found Hunter Braat for the Warriors first score of the season.
Edgewood then followed with an onside kick that was recovered by Tanner Cline. That set up a 25-yard touchdown run by Anthony Hunt.
The Warriors would add another score before the half, then two more in the third quarter, before Liberty was able to strike back.
A change of quarterback and some playmakers on the outside provided a good opening week test for the Edgewood defense.
“Hats off to Liberty, they have some great athletes over there and I have a lot of respect for them,” Cooper said. “They had some physical guys in the slot, but just their athleticism, it’s hard to duplicate that.
Once they made that switch at quarterback, it really just came down to being disciplined on defense. I thought our guys did a good job of getting a handle on it and keeping guys in front of them.”
Edgewood hosts Grand Valley next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.