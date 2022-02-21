CONNEAUT — The Edgewood Warriors used a 23-3 run in the final nine minutes to pull away from the Conneaut Spartans for a 53-26 road win Monday night in girls basketball action.
Both teams ended the season with the non-conference and county game.
Junior guard Kaci Kanicki scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Sophomore guard McKenna Vencill had 16 points for Edgewood.
“Kaci’s been our scoring leader all year long and pretty much does everything for us,” Edgewood coach Randy Vencill said. “McKenna has come along later in the year, helping score and she has always been after it on the defensive end and anticipating passes. Defense leads to good offense, and I think that’s what happened.”
Freshman center Bella Fix led Conneaut with 12 points and sophomore forward Kayla Farley added four points and 15 rebounds.
Edgewood finished the season at 11-12, while Conneaut finished 4-19.
The Warriors led for most of the contest, and held a 29-17 advantage at halftime. The Spartans closed the gap with a 6-1 run to close the gap to seven points at 30-23 with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter after junior guard Cora Szalai converted a free throw.
Edgewood scored the next 11 points starting when Kanicki connected on a three-pointer with 55 seconds in the third quarter.
After Conneaut made a free throw with 6:15 left in the game to make it 41-24, the Warriors closed the contest with a 12-2 run.
Vencill said his team became a little lethargic after halftime and let the Spartans back into the game, before readjusting its effort level.
“Sometimes you take your foot off the gas and then, before you know it, you’re in a game again,” he said.
Conneaut coach Tom Ritari said he was pleased with his team’s effort, but added that the Spartans struggled with foul trouble in the second half, especially after Fix and Farley each fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
“We had to sit some people down and Bella holds our defense together,” Ritari said.
He was also pleased with Farley’s ability to rebound, something she’s done all season, including previous games with 22 rebounds and 18 rebounds.
“She has an uncanny sense of where the ball is going, I can’t teach it to her,” Ritari said. “We struggled a little bit because of the foul situation, and we couldn’t get our personnel into the flow of the game.”
The coach was pleased with his young team’s overall improvement during the season and changing its style to an aggressive type of defense while working to develop players on the offensive end.
“We’ve got to work on running the ball up the floor a little bit better, we have to push the ball and shoot the ball a little bit better,” Ritari said.
