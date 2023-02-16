ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — On a night where the perimeter game just was not there, the Edgewood boys basketball team needed a little extra effort and a lot of extra spark in their final regular-season matchup against Conneaut.
Anthony Hunt provided both in the fourth quarter as the Warriors surged past the Spartans 65-52 in a county clash at Edgewood High School on Thursday night.
With his team up 39-36 and the momentum shifting towards the visitors early in the fourth quarter, Hunt knocked down a three-pointer.
A possession later he was able to get to the hoop for a basket and go to the free-throw line for another three-point possibility.
Hunt missed the free throw, but got his own rebound and again drew contact on a 3-point shot.
Hunt missed two of the three shots, but once again found a way to get the ball back into his hands. This time, he dished it to Zack Vencill in the right corner for a three-pointer. That made it a six-point trip and 9-2 run that the Spartans didn’t recover from.
Hunt finished the night with 17 points to go with five rebounds, five steals and five assists. Four of his assists went to Jacob Ernst for dunks.
When it was over, Hunt said he was just trying to play a well-rounded game.
“I was just trying to pass the ball around, get my teammates involved,” Hunt said. “I’ve been off for the last few weeks so it felt good to be out there.”
It was good for Edgewood coach John Bowler as well. He said his team was definitely in need of a spark.
“Anthony came off the bench and gave us a really good spark tonight,” Bowler said. “And, that’s what I’m looking for, for him to come out, play some defense, get some easy layups. Anthony is fast, he’s athletic and he gives us a different look offensively. He really helped us out tonight.”
The spark made the difference for an Edgewood (12-9) team which defeated Conneaut 88-65 just nine days ago, but had a much tougher time in the rematch.
“Conneaut played well [Thursday] and we weren’t shooting our threes very well,” Bowler said. “We had a lot of good looks and we missed them, which is uncharacteristic of us. We usually make a lot more threes, but luckily we pulled it out at the end, which is all that matters.”
Edgewood led most of the way, but for three and half quarters the Spartans hung around.
They trailed by seven in the third quarter. A three pointer from Chase Loomis cut the deficit to 33-32 late in the third.
In the fourth, though, the Warriors got a putback from Ernst, followed by a Logan Kray shot in the paint to push the lead out to 39-32.
Conneaut (5-16) rallied back on a basket from Gavin Hedrick off a nice dish from Larry Hamm. Loomis followed by with a hoop on a nifty assist from Hedrick to make it 39-36.
Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said there was a lot of improvement for the Spartans to build on.
“I thought we shared the basketball a lot better than we had the last three or four games and we got better shots than we did the last few games,” he said. “We knew Edgewood had some shooters out there. We played that zone, we knew we were kind of playing with fire there. But, we missed a couple of opportunities out there.”
The missed chance
of knocking off a
county rival on the road didn’t diminish any confidence the Spartans picked up from the effort.
“Absolutely,” Tallbacka said. “We should have some momentum from [Thursday]. I think we have our confidence back. I think we lost confidence the last couple of games. I think we accomplished that. You always want to win the game, but I felt like we accomplished something [Thursday].”
The Spartans finish the regular season against Grand Valley
at home tonight,
before hosting Youngstown Liberty in a Division III sectional tournament game on Tuesday.
Edgewood is slated host to West Branch on Tuesday in a Division II sectional tournament contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.