ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Taking the hill in the top of the fifth inning with her team comfortably in the lead, Edgewood senior Claire Randolph said her inning of work meant a lot more than just mopping up the final three outs of a game.
“It was really nice to win our final game on our home field,” she said. “For me it was really nice to get to pitch since it’s been two years since I last threw a ball, I’ve been catching ever since.”
The Edgewood seniors celebrated their final regular-season home game with a 17-7 win over St John on the soggy field behind Edgewood High School.
Senior years are supposed to be special, although for Randolph and four other Edgewood players, this season has presented a few challenges to overcome on their way to wrapping up their high school careers.
From adjusting to a new coach, to having more half their games washed out and forced indoors by frigid temperatures, the spring season was probably not quite what the seniors had planned for their final hurrah.
“We always know going into the spring season there’s going to be cancellations,” Kaitlyn Ezzone said. “This year we’ve had a lot more than we’ve ever had though and it’s been hard because it’s our senior year and we’re trying to make the most of it.”
Weather was just one of the challenges the seniors faced, though.
“We had a new coach [Randy Vencill], and a lot of new girls that just came up this year,” Ezzone said. “It’s been like mending the team together with a lot of new personalities. It’s been a little difficult, but we’re making it work and we’re having a good time.”
The Warriors lost four of their first five games to start the season, but Thursday’s win moved them to 6-6. They’ll host Ravenna in a Division II sectional tournament game on Tuesday.
Randolph said that while some of the adversity was not always enjoyable, it has made them stronger as a team.
“We were used to certain expectations and not saying that Randy Vencill has bad expectations, we just weren’t used to his,” she said. “Just us holding together, we’ve gotten much better as a team.
“There’s still room for improvement and I can’t wait to see what this team looks like next year.”
Vencill said gaining trust from the players was something he had to earn and that it did not come overnight.
“I would say about halfway through the year they finally started to trust me and understand what I was trying to do,” he said. “A new coach is always an adjustment. It took us awhile. Our relationships were fine, but trust wasn’t fully there. I feel now that it is.”
On Thursday, Edgewood jumped on the Heralds early, scoring eight runs in the first inning.
St. John fought back with three in the third inning, but the Warriors answered with two in their half of the third, then seven more in the fourth.
Heralds coach Kelly Prine said that while the results have not always shown up in the box score, his team, which features underclassmen in key positions, has come a long way this spring.
“They’re a good group,” he said. “From the first game to where we are now, they’ve shown improvement every time they’ve gone out there. I think we did alright [today,] we just gave up some extra outs here and there.”
The Warriors got two hits and three RBIs each from Ezzone and Sophia Paolillo. Kiden Housel had two hits and an RBI for St. John.
The Heralds will host to Bloomfield in a Division IV sectional tournament game on Monday.
