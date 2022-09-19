Staff Report
Entering the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division postseason on Monday, Edgewood knew a win would make the Warriors champions in the 2022 season.
Edgewood went out and accomplished the mission at Quail Hollow Country Club.
The champion is determined by the preseason and postseason tournaments and regular season.
The Warriors finished second in the CVC preseason tournament, won the postseason tournament and went 9-1 in CVC dual matches.
Edgewood shot a team score of 381 on Monday. Cardinal was second at 391, followed by Berkshire at 408, Geneva 423 and Lakeside 437.
Mason Feather led the Warriors with an 82 in the postseason tournament, and earned Most Valuable Player honors.
“[Monday] was a good day,” he said. “Our team set out and accomplished our goal. I did everything I could to help me team [today]. I am happy with the way things turned out.”
Feather scored a season total of 250 points, which included the CVC preseason and postseason tournaments and regular season.
“Mason led us all year long,” Edgewood coach Jeff Barger said. “He’s been super steady and consistent. He deserves every honor he receives.”
Cardinal’s Troy Domen ended up with 241 total points for second place.
Also for the Warriors, Jimmy Johnston fired an 86 for first-team all-conference honors and Sean Steed added a 104 to make the second team.
Johnston finished third overall with 238 total points.
Carter Howard and Ethan Detrick rounded out Edgewood’s team score on Monday with a 109 and 118, respectively.
“My guys came out and took care of business on a very tough course and brought in home,” Barger said.
In the preseason tournament, Cardinal finished first with a 361, followed by Edgewood at 373, Geneva 381, Berkshire 397 and Lakeside 487.
Connor Anderson paced the Eagles with a postseason tournament total of 92. Logan Reinke checked in with a 99, Max Booth 113, Cooper Krieg 119 and Richie Giffin 123 for Geneva.
Anderson, who had 227.5 total points which tied for fifth overall, earned first-team honors, while Reinke and Booth were on the second team.
Lakeside’s Zach Palmer notched an 83 postseason score, which was just off Feather’s pace. Palmer recorded 234.5 points, good for fourth overall in the CVC Valley, for first-team all-conference honors.
Jack Varckette, of the Dragons, carded a 110 on Monday and was a second-team all-conference selection.
Other scores for Lakeside on Monday included: Kam Crockett with a 120, Nate Crayton 131 and Zander Hamilton 139.
