ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — On his team’s remind app, Edgewood softball coach Randy Vencill had one message for his softball team Tuesday afternoon — dress warm.
For the Warriors looking to snap a four-game losing skid meant enduring temperatures in the low 40s, along with a punishing wind chill and soggy field conditions.
But, getting back in the win column with an 18-0 drubbing of Lakeside, was more than enough to help the Edgewood players smile through the dismal conditions.
‘It was a little bit hard for us,” said Edgewood’s Sophia Paolillo, who had three hits and six RBIs. “The last few games we’ve been beaten by quite a bit and we’ve had a hard time coming out early and hitting the ball hard. Today, we did pretty well coming out, we were ready to play.”
Packed into Edgewood’s losing was a pair of one-run losses to Jefferson and Grand Valley, along with a shellacking against Perry.
On Tuesday, however, the Warriors wasted little time making it known that even weather more suited for ice fishing than softball was not going to slow them down.
Paolillo socked a three-run home run in the first inning as Edgewood grabbed a quick 6-0 lead.
Paolillo later added a double and triple on the day.
Vencill said aside from telling his team to consider an extra layer of clothing, the important thing would be trying to minimize the distraction created by the conditions.
“They were all cold, but sometimes you just have to battle,” the coach said. “You play the game like you always have, hopefully your hands don’t fall off.”
Of course, the weather has been an issue for all county baseball and softball this spring. Vencill, along with Lakeside coach Chad Kuchenmeister, said just being able to play was a big win.
“If this was the first week of the season, this one probably gets called,” said Kuchenmeister, the Dragons first-year coach. “We had to play today. Last year at this point, we probably would have had 20 games in. But at this point, if it’s 40 degrees, you have to play.”
Vencill added, “They were definitely tired of being in the gym. When it’s not raining and the field is playable, you do it.”
The conditions definitely present a mental challenge, though. Kuchenmeister said the hosts did a better job of meeting that challenge.
“We didn’t show up today, and they did,” he said. “When you play in these types of conditions, it’s all about the mental battle. It’s all about the team that can come through things better, and that wasn’t us today.”
Aside from Paolillo, the Warriors received four hits and two RBIs from Claire Randolph and two hits each from McKenna Vencill, Bella Varkette, and Avary Toth.
Varkette and Mya Beattie combined for a five-inning pitching no-hitter.
Varkette worked the first three innings, striking out two.
Beattie took care of the fourth and fifth striking out one.
The two pitchers held the Dragons without a hit, although they got a runner to third base in the fourth inning, before Beattie induced a ground ball to end the inning.
Both teams will hope for warmer temperatures today as they return to the diamond. Lakeside will host Perry, while Edgewood travels to Geneva.
