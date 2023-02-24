Staff Report
ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood’s postseason boys basketball run is continuing.
The Warriors downed West Geauga 70-62 on Friday night for a Division II sectional championship at Edgewood High School.
Edgewood (15-9) is scheduled to face Youngstown Ursuline, the top seed in the Northeast 2 sectional-district, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a district semifinal game at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin High School.
Ursuline defeated Streetsboro 61-28 for its sectional championship.
“They’re very athletic, they’re very fast,” Warriors coach John Bowler said. “We’re going to go in an do what we do and hopefully it’s enough to get another victory.”
Against WG, the Warriors led 21-12 after the first
quarter and 30-22 at halftime.
Edgewood extended the advantage to 48-36 after three quarters, before the eight-point win.
“We really wanted to play hard-nosed, man-to-man defense,” Warriors coach John Bowler said. “Our defense was really the trigger.”
Three players scored in double figures for the Warriors.
Zack Vencill led the way with 25 points, Logan Kray notched 19 and Jacob Ernst added 17.
Vencill hit three, 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Kray tallied 14 second-half points and Ernst tossed in
10 during the fourth period.
“I thought Zack Vencill, and Logan really played great, they stepped up,” Bowler said. “Logan has been playing better and and better every week and Zack has been steady all season.”
Kray and Brady Andrejack both hit two threes.
For the Wolverines, Andrew Prexta had 19 points, Jess Moriarity posted 18, Jerry Kline-Rumanski scored 13 and Landon Lear chipped in with 11.
Prexta and Moriarity both converted five 3-pointers.
West Geauga had beaten the Warriors 72-62 in the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.