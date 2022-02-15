ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Logan Kray stepped to the free-throw line with just over 30 seconds remaining and the Edgewood boys basketball team down one.
The first went in and the second hit every side of the rim before going through.
Kray’s free throws gave the Warriors their last lead of the game in an 82-79 victory over Jefferson Tuesday night.
“We’re always shooting free throws [in practice], so I was kinda ready for that,” Kray said. “We’re always tired, we’re always shooting free throws. I give credit to coach [John Bowler] on that one.”
The teams played a tight game for most of the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer by Jefferson’s John Castrilla tied the game at 75 with 1:56 to play.
Jefferson and Edgewood jockeyed back and forth the rest of the way. The lead changed hands over the next minute before Kray sank his foul shots.
“You always want to beat a county team,” Kray said. “Team played really good, hit some shots at the end and Ben [Welty] played great.”
For the Warriors (16-4), Kray finished with 20 points, a game-high seven rebounds and two assists. But Welty scored 23 points to lead all scorers, and Edgewood needed him in crunch time.
Welty scored 15 points in the second half as the Warriors.
“It was just an unreal environment,” Welty said. “It was loud, we could’t even hear our coaches half the time trying to talk to us and call out plays. It was all a matter of slowing the game down, playing at our pace and doing what we had to do to win.”
Both teams dealt with foul trouble in the second half, but the difference was shot selection. The Warriors shot 23 of 43 (53.5 percent) from the field. However, Jefferson finished 27 of 70 (38.6).
Castrilla led the Falcons (15-4) with 22 points. He also grabbed three rebounds and two assists. Bobby Ray and Grant Hitchcock each had 16 points and four rebounds. Hitchcock had a game-high five assists while Ray had two.
“They shot the ball well on their home court,” Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano said. “We traditionally don’t play well on these small courts. We like to go out and run, stretch the floor. We didn’t play well at Lakeview. We didn’t play well at Niles.
“I knew this was going to be shaky just because of the court and they made shots.”
The win also gives the Warriors a 9-1 record against Ashtabula County teams this year.
“The winner of this game wins the county,” Bowler said. “It was between us and Jefferson for the best county record. It was a good win for us ... we feel like we won the county tonight.”
Bowler credited Kray and Jacob Ernst for their play against the Falcons. Ernst finished with 11 points and four rebounds. Kray was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line, including 5 of 6 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
“You can tell he wanted the ball, which for a 10th grader is very unusual,” Bowler said. “We play two 10th graders a lot, and we make some 10th grade mistakes, but they make up for it with hustle and desire.”
The Falcons are at Perry on Thursday night.
The Warriors are at St. John on Friday as part of a girls-boys doubleheader against the Heralds. The girls game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.