ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Edgewood girls basketball team got back on the winning track on Thursday evening with 58-33 a victory over Conneaut at what was intended to be a two-day tournament.
Weather and changing teams ended up making it a one-day event with Grand Valley defeating Harvey in the opener 45-33. Beachwood was originally scheduled to play but did not have enough players so Grand Valley joined the tournament for the Thursday game.
Edgewood is scheduled to play Harvey on Monday with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity to follow, said Edgewood Athletic Director Steve Kray.
The Warriors lost their first game of the year on Dec. 13 to a strong Perry team and have not played since. “We actually took three days off last week and I didn’t know what to expect,” said Edgewood girls head coach Randy Vencilll.
He said he told the girls practice time would be decided by how they played on Thursday. “I guess they liked the time off,” he said with a laugh.
The Warriors had a balanced attack with Kaci Kanicki scoring 16 points, Avery Vencill 13 and Katie McCollister 10. He said the defensive intensity helped his team.
“Our defense led to some east baskets,” he said.
The Warriors got off to a 19-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and 31-13 at intermission. Edgewood continued with their defensive intensity and led 46-19 at the end of three quarters.
As the New Year starts and the bulk of the conference schedule in the future Vencill said practice time may get reduced.
He said the girls start to get a little warn down so instead of practicing two hours and getting an hour and a half of hard work he will probably reduce practice to an hour and a half.
Conneaut head girls basketball coach Tom Ritari said the girls play really hard but are not consistent on offense. “We have been making the same mistakes time and time again...When you have turnovers, you can’t score,” he said.
Grand Valley head girls basketball coach Bob McKinney said he was very happy with the girls defensive effort on Thursday evening; especially the final quarter where they shut Harvey out.
“It was a good defensive effort,” McKinney said. He said he was also excited that they were able to get back to back wins after defeating Saint John on Wednesday evening.
McKinney thanked Edgewood athletic director Steve Kray and Vencill for inviting the Mustangs. He said he was happy with Kaelyn Hart who scored 16 points and Carly James who scored nine points.
McKinney also praised a lot of inside passes by Shaina Callaway. He said the Mustangs are now 6-5 and play Chalker next week.
