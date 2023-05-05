Spring is here and with it comes the eagerly anticipated fishing season on Lake Erie.
Anglers are excited to get back out on the water and test their skills against the walleye, which have finished spawning and are now making their way back across the lake.
Reports are already coming in of anglers pulling in decent sized walleye between 14fow and 24fow.
Trolling has been the most successful method, with speeds between 1.0 mph and 1.4 mph proving to be the sweet spot.
Smaller stick baits such as the shad rap have been producing more fish, while larger baits like P10’s or Hj’s have produced a better grade of fish in fewer numbers.
Anglers have been running their baits unassisted between 80 to 120 feet back off the boards.
While anglers drifting have had a slower start to the year, they're still catching fish although not as fast as those trolling.
The recent rain and warm weather has led to an abundance of bait schooling up in the lake.
However, it's important for anglers to keep in mind that most of the active fish are nowhere near the bait pods.
This may seem counter-intuitive, but fish that already have a seemingly endless supply of food in front of them are less likely to take interest in an angler's bait.
Therefore, targeting fish that are actively cruising for food, and staying clear of bait pods, may yield better results. The first few hours of daylight and the last few hours before sunset have produced more walleye than any other time of day.
A few anglers have reported that the night bite has been extremely slow, with only a few walleye being caught after dark. Therefore, anglers may want to focus their efforts during the daytime hours.
Overall, if you're waiting for the big pack of walleye to arrive, you may be missing out on some great fishing opportunities. So, gas up the boat, grab your gear, and head to the lake. After all, you can't catch anything from the couch.
Tight lines.
