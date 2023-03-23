It’s time for some exciting walleye fishing action at Pymatuning Lake in Andover.
This popular fishing destination covers
more than 17,000 acres and is known for its abundance of fish, including walleye, crappie, bluegill, bass, catfish, and musky. Walleye are the focus this week.
The walleye are
currently in their spawning season, making it the perfect time to get your fishing gear ready and head out to the rocks. Pymatuning Lake is located on the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania, and managed by the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
It was created in 1933 by the construction of the Pymatuning Dam, which is still in operation today. If you’re a fan of night fishing, you’re in luck. The walleye are most active during the nighttime hours and can often be found in the shallows, sometimes as close as one foot of water.
Armed with a flashlight and a few stick baits or swimbaits and a pair of waders, you’ll have the chance to catch these elusive fish from shore. All you need is a decent medium to light action combo of your choice, 10-to- 15-pound braid, and some floating stick baits or swing baits.
You can fish from shore or wade in the water to get you a bit closer to that rock pile.
Find a good location in one of the many bays or the causeway of Pymatuning Lake, tie on your favorite stick bait or swim bait and start casting.
Also, use floating stick baits as to make it easier to get unsnagged should to get caught on a rock. Work the bait back in constantly, changing up your patterns until you get a bite. Once you’ve figured out what works, keep repeating it for even more success.
Keep in mind that the water is still cold this time of year, so dress warmly and bring extra clothes just in case.
And always remember that safety comes first, so bring a friend along with you. Don’t miss out on this thrilling opportunity to catch some walleye at Pymatuning Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.