Geneva junior Alyssa Palmisano is pictured with her sixth-place medal in the shot put during the Division II regional meet at Lexington last week. Palmisano has qualified to the state tournament this weekend in Columbus.

During the Division II Lexington Regional tournament at Lexington last week, Alyssa Palmisano competed in the finals of the shot put.

The Geneva junior had a

chance to qualify for the state tournament at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus this weekend.

She finished in sixth place with a throw of 38-2.75.

While that was an impressive throw, she didn’t finish in the top four, which would have qualified Palmisano automatically for Columbus.

Instead, Palmisano had to wait until the weekend to hear if she qualified.

After the top-four qualify,

the next best two throws make

it to state for two flights of nine.

Both competitors were from

the Lexington Regional, and

Palmisano checked in 18th

overall.

“So me and my coaches were checking all the rosters and everything,” Palmisano said. “And then they finally got an email that said I made it in as a wildcard.”

Hearing that she made it to state, Palmisano said it made up for all the hard work she has put in all year.

Palmisano is a multi-sport athlete that works hard to excel at everything she participates in.

“It’s well deserved, she’s worked hard all year,” Geneva throwing coach Annah Haeseler said. “She throws in the winter on our indoor team as well and she plays softball and works really hard at that.”

Palmisano juggles playing softball and throwing for the

track and field team

at Geneva all while maintaining good grades.

Geneva girls track coach Jason Dalton speaks highly of Palmisano, and is excited

she has the opportunity to compete in Columbus.

“You know, I’d love

to see her on the podium,” Dalton said. “She deserves it and she worked hard.”

Palmisano is excited to compete at state,

and wants to achieve her goal of making it into the top eight or nine.

Palmisano also has been praised for always being positive and being a great teammate by her coaches.

“She’s always

keeping busy, always positive, always bringing up the people around her, like I think I’ve only seen her sad for a total of maybe 30 seconds in the whole time I’ve known her these past two years,” Dalton said.

When Palmisano

said she’s going to

do something, she

goes out and accomplishes it, according to Dalton.

Haeseler believes

Palmisano is the strongest girl she’s ever coached.

The D-II girls shot

put event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Edgewood’s Sarah Coxon and Taylor Visnosky are also slated to compete in the D-II shot put.

Palmisano gives a lot of credit to Haeseler for helping her with new techniques this year, and is happy to share this experience with her.

“I never had her

as a teacher but we always like to talk, we’re close and she’s always fun at practice, she helps me a lot and is very encouraging,” Palmisano said.

As a junior, Palmisano is has ambitious goals for the future of her throwing career at Geneva.

Currently, the school record for shot put is just over 40 feet.

“Next year, I’m hoping to go to state again,

but the school record is 40 feet and that’s my main goal,” Palmisano said.

