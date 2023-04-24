GENEVA — More than 20 Geneva High School students joined several adult volunteers to clean parts of the city on Sunday morning.
The students met at the Geneva Public Library before dispersing to sites throughout the city.
The event was sponsored by the Geneva Sustainability Committee under the leadership of Geneva councilmen John Barbo and Jeff Griffiths. Griffiths chairs the committee and said it is important for city residents to work together to keep the city clean.
“It’s our community, and we want it to look good,” Griffiths said.
The volunteers went to Geneva High School, Kiwanis Park, Little People’s Park, Memorial Park and Sherman Street, Barbo said.
Griffiths said the volunteers picked up 20 to 25 bags of trash and several tires and were able to help out at several other sites later in the morning. He said the west overpass on Route 20 was an added-on target area.
The volunteers were supplied with garbage bags and “grabbers” to pick up the trash.
Griffiths said the city received supplies from an organization entitled “Keep America Beautiful” and are still using some of the supplies received at that time.
Kean Arkenburg climbed the steep hill by the bleachers at Memorial Field to clean an area bordering on a nearby cemetery. “Just trying to help the community [by] cleaning the trash,” he said.
Griffiths said a lot of wooded areas adjacent to parks are “catch alls” for garbage. “It was a great turnout,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.