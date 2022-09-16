HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley had the strength up front over Saint John.
It also had the dynamic sophomore pair of running back Ty Vickery and quarterback Ryan Croston.
The duo combined for 415 yards of offense in downing the Heralds, 40-0 in a Northeastern Athletic Conference at Spire Stadium Friday night.
Vickery, especially, had a huge night, rushing for 210 yards and catching five passes for 65 yards. He scored six touchdowns in leading PV to its first win of the season.
“Never,” Vickery said when asked if he’d ever come close to that many touchdowns in a game. “It feels great. I’m just happy the team could get its first win.”
Croston provided the counterpunch as well, rushing for 123 yards and passing for another 85. He threw a 36-yard pass to Vickers with eight seconds left in the half that gave PV a 34-0 lead going into the locker room — forcing a running clock to start the second half.
“Ryan and Ty have been playing together awhile,” PV coach Neal Croston said. “Both are middle linebackers for us and this year both are in the backfield together. They feed off each other well.”
The Lakers took a 8-0 lead just three plays into the game on a 9-yard run by Vickery.
PV then turned it on in the second quarter, outscoring the Heralds 26-0 on runs of 1, 34, and 16 from Vickery on their first three possessions of the quarter.
Altogether for the game, PV amassed 457 yards of offense to just 137 for Saint John.
The Heralds moveed the football well early in the game behind the arm of sophomore quarterback Vin Narducci.
Narducci, who ended up with 150 yards passing on the night, completed 6 of his first 7 passes in leading the Heralds to the 1-yard line on each of its first two possessions.
Saint John, however, was stopped short of the end zone on both drives with dropped touchdown passes and stuffed runs by PV.
Despite being disappointed his young team didn’t hold up better in the trenches, Saint John coach Bob Dlwgosh did feel his team walked away with some positives.
“There is so many things to be proud of as we drove the football well,” Dlwgosh said. “We just have got to finish the job.”
The Lakers (1-4 overall) will look to continue on the winning path when they hosts Fairport next Friday.
Saint John (2-3 overall) will host Mathews that same night in the first of a home-and-home series the next two weeks.
