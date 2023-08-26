ASHTABULA — Dozens of residents participated in a veterans-only bocce tournament on Saturday at the Sons of Italy.
"The bocce wasn't the primary reason [for the event]. It was an excuse," said Bruce Campbell, who organized the event.
He said an estimated $4,000 was raised for Feed Our Vets during an event that also gave veterans a chance to experience the game, some for the first time.
Campbell said 11 four-person teams played in the tournament.
"I would say half the players were playing for the first time," he said.
"The [American] Legion team came out at noon on Wednesday to play for an hour," Campbell said. He said a lot of veterans expressed interest in playing in bocce leagues in the future.
While some may have played bocce in their yard the ball rolls a little different on a dirt course used for the tournament.
Numerous area veterans organizations sent different teams to the tournament including Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 943 and American Legion Post 103, Campbell said.
He said many area businesses sponsored teams and also made extra donations to help the cause.
"We have all five branches represented," Campbell said of players from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and the Coast Guard.
"All the proceeds are going to Feed our Vets of Ashtabula," he said.
Tony Chiacchiero, a longtime high school football coach who is 95 years old, participated in the tournament after a lengthy hiatus from bocce.
"It is interesting. It is the first time I've played in a long time," he said.
Campbell said all the players got a t-shirt, lunch and a beverage for participating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.