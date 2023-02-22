Three years ago, Edgewood boys basketball coach John Bowler remembers seeing a freshman for the first time and recognizing his potential right away.
“I told Jay [Bowler] that kid’s gonna score 1,000 points for us.” Bowler said.
Seeing the floor for the first time midway through his freshman season, Zach Vencill nailed a 3-pointer with his first shot attempt as a varsity player.
“That was the only thing I ever did that year,” he said. “Come in and shoot the occasional three.”
Tuesday night in the Warriors sectional tournament game against West Branch, Vencill dialed up another three-ball that hit nothing but net. But this one was anything but occasional.
It fulfilled his coach’s prophecy, as Vencill became the eighth player in Edgewood history to topple the 1,000-point mark in a 67-60 win.
Vencill finished the game with 19 points as the Warriors advanced to a Division II sectional final contest and will host West Geauga at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s obviously a great accomplishment and it’s cool to say," he said of joining the 1,000-point club. “But, at the moment, I really wasn’t thinking about it.”
That’s likely because Edgewood was engaged in a battle with a physically defensive-minded West Branch team that was also fighting tooth-and-nail to continue in the postseason.
Vencill scored on three consecutive Edgewood possessions in the third quarter — a 3-pointer, then back-to-back lay-ups. The second was on a great look from Jacob Ernst as the Warriors were able to navigate through the West Branch full court press to maintain their lead.
Being able to reach the milestone at a key moment in postseason play was something Vencill said just adds to the honor.
“Definitely,” he said. “The game, the atmosphere, the hype around it, a playoff game, there was nothing like it.”
Vencill said he was not aware how close he was to the 1,000-point plateau until late in the season. Bowler said he did a pretty good job of not allowing him to be a distraction.
“Last game he was pressing a little bit,” Bowler said. “We talked and he let the game come to him tonight. He didn’t force the ball, he let the game come to him. He could have scored more points, but he didn’t force it. He did a nice job.”
The accomplishment was announced between the third and fourth quarters to a rousing ovation from the fans at Edgewood High School.
After the game, he was presented a ball from Edgewood Athletic Administrator Steve Kray and celebrated the moment with friends and family.
“They’re amazing,” Vencill said of his support group. “They come out to support me every time. Knowing they have my back, cheering me up after I’m down or anything like that, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
