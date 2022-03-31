Randy Vencill is not unfamiliar to coaching a sport in a gymnasium, leading the Edgewood girls basketball team during the winter months.
Spring sports have arrived and Vencill has remained in the gym, more times than not due to inclement weather, coaching the Warriors softball team.
Softball games will eventually be played, and when that happens, Vencill is ready to lead Edgewood in the dugout.
He takes over for Joel Laughlin, who is working in Niles.
“I’ve always been a softball guy,” Vencill said. “I played slow-pitch and when my daughters started playing, I started coaching them for eight, nine years.”
He coached daughters, Jordan, McKenna and Avery in their younger years.
Jordan graduated high school in 2020, while Avery decided to concentrate on golf.
McKenna, though, is playing softball for the Warriors.
Edgewood finished 12-13 last year. Heather Farr and Julie Sloan, two first-team all-Ashtabula County players from 2021, are among those who have departed.
But Vencill has two starting pitchers back in the fold in seniors Bella Varkett and Kaitlyn Ezzone.
Ezzone pitched 80 innings and recorded a 4.20 ERA last season.
“The game-plan is to platoon them,” Vencill said.
The infield is scheduled to include juniors Avary Toth at first base, Sophia Paolillo at shortstop and Mackaylee Overly at third base and senior Mya Beattie at second base.
Vencill, a sophomore, and juniors Sydney Geiser and Bri Melaragno are slated to play outfield. Ezzone, when not pitching, could also play in the outfield.
Senior Claire Randolph is experienced at catcher.
Ezzone and Randolph both earned second-team all-county honors last season.
Freshmen Makenna Rhodes and Gianna Iannetta could also provide depth.
Paolillo, Ezzone and Randolph figure to be the team’s top hitters.
Ezzone batted .541 with 26 RBIs and 17 runs scored in the 2021 season.
Randolph checked in with a .509 batting average.
She had three doubles, one triple, six RBIs and 16 walks, to go with 32 runs scored last season.
“We have some power and have athletes, so we can be a running team as well,” Vencill said.
With inconsistent weather, Edgewood has been outside just a handful of times.
That has led to coaching differences between basketball and softball.
“Softball is a lot slower-paced,” said Vencill, who will remain Edgewood’s basketball coach. “In the gym, there’s only so much you can do. Basketball is more quick-paced.”
Vencill is looking forward to seeing the Warriors get tested inside and outside of the county.
“You always want to do well against the county teams,” he said. “Geneva and Perry are probably the top two teams in the [Chagrin Valley Conference]. It will be a good bar to see where we are.”
The Warriors are scheduled to compete in the Strikeout For Cancer tournament in early April in the Youngstown area.
“We’ll go against Ursuline and Crestview,” Vencill said. “We want to compete.”
Vencill, who is assisted by Brittany Mackey, Chad Paolillo and Matt Iannetta, believes Edgewood has a solid foundation to work with this season.
“If our pitching can hold up and our defense can catch the ball behind them, I think we have enough hitting,” Vencill said.
