ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Edgewood boys basketball coach John Bowler set two prerequisites for his team to come win a Division II sectional tournament game against West Branch Tuesday night at Edgewood High School.
First, the Warriors would have to find a way to score 60 points against a tenacious defense. Second, Logan Kray needed have to have a double-double effort.
Edgewood met both conditions as Kray went for 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Warriors solved West Branch’s physical defense for a 67-60 win.
Edgewood will be at home again to take on West Geauga in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Wolverines defeated Jefferson 51-46.
In the process, Zack Vencill scored 19 points to surpass 1,000 in his Edgewood career.
He broke the mark in the third quarter, making the win all the more special.
“I love it,” Bowler said of seeing who he calls “one of his favorite players” reach the milestone. “It’s big time pressure doing it in a tournament game. He did a great job and he didn’t force it. He let the game come to him tonight and that’s the best way to do it.”
The Warriors (14-9) fell behind early as the team also known as the Warriors set a tone with their physicality and grabbed a 16-8 lead.
But Kray said his team knew how to respond.
“You have to play physical back,” the junior forward said. “When a team is pushing on you, you have to push back. You just can’t give in, you have to push back. Coach had us well prepared, and we knew what we had to do.”
Bowler added, “They’re a very good defensive team, they hold a lot of teams under 50 points. We knew we had to score 60 to win.”
Hearing about a team’s defensive intensity or seeing it on film, though, is not the same as actually being on the court with it.
“They stunned us a little bit at first,” Bowler said. “We were not ready, we did not come out ready. But, we sucked it up, I didn’t have to call a lot of timeouts, they worked through it together.”
After a sluggish start, Edgewood opened the second quarter on an 8-3 run and eventually took a 28-27 lead by halftime.
Not only was the offense starting to figure things out, but Kray said the Warriors were also focussed on getting the stops needed at the defensive end.
West Branch (14-10) had a lethal outside shooting threat in Joey Jackson as well an inside presence in 6-foot-6 freshman Gavin Gregory to go with their intense defense.
Jackson went for 20 points, including nine from beyond the arc. But Kray and Vencill were able to keep Gregory in check, holding him to just six points.
“He’s great in the post,” Kray said of Gregory. “He had a lot of nice post moves, I just kept a wall, I didn’t want to try blocking his shots, I just wanted to stand my ground.”
In the second half, West Branch missed its first six shots, allowing Edgewood to stretch their advantage out to 34-26 and maintain the eight point lead through the end of the quarter at 49-41.
The advantage reached 11 points at 59-48 with 3:47 to play in the fourth. But, West Branch got a putback by Gregory, a 3-pointer from Jackson and then an and-one from Thomas Egli to cut the score to 60-56 with 2:17 to play.
Edgewood, though, showed its could not only push back, but also maintain their composure in the heat of the moment as well.
Edgewood handled a ferocious West Branch press in the final two minutes and knocked down 6 of 8 free throws, while doing enough defensively to preserve the win.
“They can do it themselves,” Bowler said of his team handling the adversity. “I didn’t have to call time-out. They get together and do it as a team. Brady Anderjack is just one of our cool guys. He’s smart, he’s talking to the guys and he plays smart. Of course, Logan stepped up, Zach stepped up, everyone stepped up tonight.”
Jacob Ernst added 17 points.
Next up is a rematch with the Wolverines, who beat Edgewood 62-52 on Jan. 7.
Bowler said his team will need to continue to improve on doing the little things, especially at the defensive end in order to avenge the loss.
“They spanked us pretty good during the season on their court,” he said. “It’s a little different here. Hopefully we can compete with them a little better.”
