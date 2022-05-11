Bella Varkette was not where she wanted to be the past couple of games for the Edgewood softball team.
Rather than working on getting hitters out from the center of the diamond, the Warriors senior was seen hobbling through the dugout in her walking boot, helping the catcher get geared up, talking shop with the other Edgewood pitchers, or just doing anything to help her team.
“I’m their No. 1 fan now,” Varkette said.
Varkette said her high school playing career will basically be remembered for two things — a lot of fun and lots of bad luck.
The latter was confirmed earlier this week when Varkette received word on an injury she suffered a week ago.
It was a stress fracture in her right shin, the same injury that cut her season short a year ago.
It leaves the Warriors without a starting pitcher for today’s Division II sectional final against Hubbard, and for the remainder of the season.
The reoccurrence of the injury is just the latest of what’s been a list of unfortunate incidents for Varkette.
“This was my comeback year for sure,” she said. “After my knee surgery and the stress fracture I had last year ... I just have not had the best luck.”
She certainly hasn’t. Her freshman year was interrupted by knee surgery that was followed by the cancelation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Last seaason, Varkette suffered a stress fracture.
It’s disappointing, but Varkette said she is still enjoying being with her team and trying to make the best of the situation.
“I’m pretty bummed,” she said. “But, I’m still excited to be there with my team because I knew [coach] Randy [Vencill] would allow me to be there no matter what. I’m not gonna lie, though, it was a big bummer.”
Varkette was having a solid senior season. She was 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA.
Varkette had 39 strikeouts to just seven walks in 47 innings of work.
Vencill said he waited until Tuesday’s sectional tournament game against Ravenna to break the bad news to the team.
“I held it as long as I could,” he said.
The next player up mentality will have to kick in for the Warriors as the battle the #4 seeded Eagles today. The loss of Varkette, though, is certainly one that will be felt.
“It’s definitely a big blow to our team,” Vencill said. “KK [Kaitlyn Ezzone] and her are neck and neck. We’ve used her as our No. 1 so we can use KK in centerfield and that makes us so much stronger defensively.”
Softball strategy aside, though, Vencill said it’s tough seeing a senior’s career end the way this way.
“You only have a handful of games left in your senior year and to go down, it just stinks. You played your last game and you didn’t know it was your last game,” Vencill said.
It’s certainly not the way she had hoped to go out, but Varkette is doing everything she can to contribute positive energy in the dugout.
“I’m not gonna lie, it sucks,” she said. “It breaks my heart especially when they get a double play and they succeed.
“I really wish I could be out there. I’ve been playing this game for 14 years now and I played my last game and didn’t even know it. I couldn’t even say good-bye the right way, but now I’m going to do whatever I can to encourage them and do whatever I can to help.”
