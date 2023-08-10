For Jack Varckette, the early rain at Village Green Golf Course must have felt like it was turning into a monsoon after he four putted the second hole he played.
The first year Saint John student recovered quickly, though.
“I birdied the first hole, but then it was a double-bogey,” he said of the No. 4 hole which was the second one he played during Thursday’s Karl Pearson Classic. “I didn’t putt before I played and I didn’t have a feel for the greens unfortunately. But after that, I parred the next hole and I started rolling after that.”
Varckette, a junior, rolled to a round of 37 over nine holes and a first-place individual finish.
Edgewood’s Mason Feather, who won medalist honors at the Bronko Invitational at Madison Country Club on Tuesday, finished one stroke back at 38.
Saint John coach Jack Fortune said Varckette’s mental fortitude was key to overcoming the problems on the fourth hole.
“Golf is a game where you have to have a short memory,” Fortune said. “Jack is a heck of a player. He plays all the time, we’re happy to have him here on the team.”
Varckette’s performance helped the Heralds to a team win with a combined score of 165. Edgewood was second at 168.
Aside from Varckette, Anthony Severino posted a 40, Will Anderson 43 and Bryson Vennetti a 45.
“I don’t know if Saint John ever won a county meet like this one,” Fortune said. “I’m extremely happy for these young men. They played well, they played hard. The conditions were adverse, the rain came down, it changed the course.”
Other Ashtabula County schools who participated in the event were: Pymatuning Valley with a 183, Jefferson 192, Lakeside 194 and Geneva 205.
Conneaut didn’t have a full team.
Logan Paul paced the Lakers with a 44. Giovanni Matticola carded a 45 for the Falcons.
Zack Palmer recorded a 39 for the Dragons; Isaiah Rose had in at 44 for the Eagles and Lincoln Wade checked in at 53 for the Spartans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.