JEFFERSON — When Youngstown Ursuline elected to jump into Jefferson’s bracket in the Division II sectional softball tournament, there was not much the Falcons could do, except battle the Irish with everything they had.
Unfortunately, everything Jefferson had was little match for Ursuline’s Mia Opalick in a 5-0 loss on Thursday at the JAGS complex.
Opalick, struck out 15 hitters as Ursuline (8-6) advanced to next week’s district tournament while Jefferson’s season ended with record of 15-7, 8-6 in Northeast 8 Conference play.
Falcons coach Seth Gilman said when he saw the pairings come out, he immediately knew what his team would be up against.
“It was a good decision on their part,” Gilman said of Ursuline’s decision. “They saw what we were doing and they thought they had a chance to get us. We were supposed to play them earlier this year but it just never worked out, we tried many times.
“They’re a very good team, they’ve played tough competition and their record is not indicative of how good they are. They executed, took advantage of when we made mistakes and that is what good teams do.”
The game was scoreless through four innings before the Irish broke through against Jefferson’s Sammi Speakman.
Speakman struck the first two hitters in the fifth, but Havana Saluga smacked one down the left field line for a double. The throw back in from the outfield, beat Saluga to second base, but Falcons second baseman Mia Contenza could not get the tag on her in time.
Mackenzie Smith followed with an RBI single into shallow center field, then scored from second on an infield single by Brooke O’Palick to make it 2-0.
Irish coach Christina Dugin said a more disciplined approach the second time through the lineup was the key for having success in the batter’s box.
“We thought we knew what she [Speakman] was good,” she said. “So, it was just about making adjustments, and honestly, I thought we were chasing a lot of pitches. It was more about staying in control of the strike zone.”
Jefferson’s best scoring opportunity came in the third inning when Kenna Roberts drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a sacrifice bunt from Bodey Beckwith.
Gabby Barress followed with a bunt single to put runners on the corners with one out for the heart of the Falcons order.
But, Opalick came back to strike out Allison Hill and get Speakman on an infield pop to end the inning.
In the fourth, Contenza doubled to center field, and after a strikeout, Adrianna Brass was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with one out. But, once again Opalick came back, getting a ground ball out and another strikeout to get out of trouble.
Gilman said his team’s lack of experience was its downfall in a couple of clutch situations.
“I think we got a little in our heads at the beginning of the game,” he said. “We got people on, and then we weren’t disciplined enough to hit them in. That’s a maturity thing with our players and experience. When you’re playing teams like this, [lack of] experience can rear its ugly head.”
After the fourth inning though, the experience, as well as the precision of Opalick, took over the game. The senior right hander retired the final nine batters, striking out six of them.
“She [Opalick] did a good job of putting the ball on the spot,” Gilman said. “She missed here and there, but we were not disciplined enough when she missed. We swung at the bad stuff and looked at the good stuff. That’s not strong softball.”
The Irish tacked on another run in the sixth, and added two more in the seventh to close out the win.
Speakman, one of just three seniors on the Falcons roster, finished her high school career by striking out 10 in her final game.
For next year, Jefferson will have a lot of pieces back next yea heading into the Chagrin Valley Conference, but Gilman said there is a lot of opportunity for growth as well.
“We’ll lose Sammi and that’s a big loss,” he said. “We have some younger girls that are gonna get a chance to throw and we have a lot of kids that have been playing together for a while.
“But, some of us have a lot of improvement to do. They’ll have an opportunity to start, but they also have a lot of this game to learn and that shows when you play good teams like we did [Thursday].”
