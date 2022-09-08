It’s the type of game Jefferson football coach Brandon Hanna has been pointing toward.
The Falcons are scheduled to host Girard in their Northeast 8 Conference and Homecoming game on Friday.
But it’s not just a regular conference opener.
Both teams are undefeated at 3-0. Both teams are state-ranked in Division IV (Girard ninth, Jefferson 10th).
Both teams play in Region 13, and the winner will get big points when the official Ohio High School Athletic Association ratings are released on Tuesday.
“This is a big-time game,” Hanna said. “We’ve been talking about since Dec. 1. I think the seniors are due.”
Hanna said Girard is a formidable foe.
“Their running back [Michael Palmer] is a fast and athletic kid and they have a good dual-threat quarterback [Nic Bengala],” he said.
Through three games, Palmer has rushed for 305 yards with six touchdowns.
Bengala has passed for 658 yards with seven TDs and rushed for 210 with four scores.
The Indians have already defeated Streetsboro 42-24, Liberty 48-0 and Akron Ellet 42-13.
“On film, they look a little bigger, a little faster,” Hanna said. “We have a lot of respect for their program. Their game plan is always solid.”
After three straight years of 1-9 in 2019, 3-7 in 2020 and 4-6 last season, the Falcons are looking to make inroads in their final season of NE8 play.
“We’re pretty good as well,” Hanna said.
The coach said defeating Chagrin Valley Conference opponent Harvey 20-14 in the second game on Aug. 26 was a boost for the program.
“That Week 2 win over Harvey was huge for us,” Hanna said. “We came back to grit it out and stopped them on fourth down to win.”
Senior quarterback Grant Hitchcock leads Jefferson in rushing (314 yards) and passing (445).
He had 226 total yards with six touchdowns, including four rushing, one passing and one on special teams, in a 56-14 win over Ashtabula County rival Edgewood last Friday.
Hitchcock and junior running back-linebacker Luke Funtash are a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Funtash has recorded 284 yards rushing with three TDs.
“Pick your poison with him and Grant,” Hanna said. “He’s [Funtash] a hard-nosed kid. He’s an extremely hard worker in the weight room, and quietly one of our better linebackers.”
Trent Hodge and Kaige Boczar have provided big-play capability for the Falcons.
Boczar is averaging
28 yards per catch
with five TDs. while Hodge is at 27 yards per reception and three scores.
For any of the skilled players to go anywhere, a solid offensive line is needed.
Hanna has been impressed with his group of Reed Edgar at left tackle, Sam Discher at left guard, Mason Pawlowski at right guard, Cole Brake at right tackle and Devin Cowell at center.
Likewise, on defense, the line has stepped up.
“Those guys are penetrating and winning the leverage battle, and creating pressure” Hanna said.
Linebacker Wade Woodworth paces the team with 32 total tackles, including five for loss. Funtash has chipped in with five tackles for loss and two sacks.
Hanna knows win or lose, there are six more NE8 games to determine the conference title, but the winner will get an edge.
There’s also eight schools vying for the championship.
“It’s still early in the season,” Hanna said. “I don’t think it will make or break us. I think a win can get us over the hump in the NE8. We’ll grow from it. We’re laser-focused on Girard.”
Even though the game is Friday, Hanna said the contest has a late-season feel to it.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
Hanna knows it will take all three areas of the game to come together for a win.
“Defensively, we have to stop the run and contain quarterback,” he said. “Offensively, we have to take care of the football, take advantage of opportunities and minimize our mistakes and turnovers.
“The kicking game has been good with Jensen [Yarosh] as our kicker.”
