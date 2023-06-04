COLUMBUS — Three of the 18 best Division II girl shot putters in the state of Ohio all reside inside the confines of Ashtabula County.
After a morning of intense competition Edgewood's Sarah Coxon, a senior, finished seventh with a throw of 38 feet, 3/4 inches and Geneva's Alyssa Palmisano, a junior, finished with with a throw of 37-1/2,
Edgewood's Taylor Visnosky, a junior, finished 15th with a throw of 35-3 3/4.
All three young ladies were making their first trip to the state meet.
"Scary, very scary," Visnosky said.
She said she plans to come back next year and "throw the way she can."
Edgewood girls track coach Tyler Pew said he was proud of both of his girls making it to the state meet.
"It is just phenomenal," he said.
Palmisano finished sixth in the Lexington regional and had to wait an extra day last week to see if she qualified for the state meet.
"Amazing. Just to get down here was awesome," said first-year throws coach Annah Haeseler. She has been the girls volleyball coach for 22 years but this is her first stint as a track coach.
"It is a different vibe," she said of the slightly laid back track and field experience.
"I feel you get to know the kids better," she said.
Palmisano said she started throwing shot put in seventh grade and has always wanted to maximize her ability in the event.
Coxon said she had difficulty with the throwing circle. She said it was very slippery and she had trouble with her footing.
Coxon said everyone was competing under the same conditions, but she couldn't get the footing down. She made a last-ditch attempt to move up the podium, but fouled on a throw that was estimated, by coaches to be close to 41 feet.
She was visibly frustrated but quickly turned to smiles while lining up for pictures of the state placers.
A large contingent of fans from the area supported the shot putters, including administrators from each school, as well as family add friends.
Edgewood coaches and parents had shirts with a picture of Visnosky and Coxon together.
