ASHTABULA — Two weeks of baseball tournaments are keeping county players, and fans, busy while raising money to honor a long-time leader in the Ashtabula County Little League community.

A park bench was dedicated to 53-year volunteer Tony Tulino at Cederquist Park just before Memorial Day and plans are underway to have a bench dedicated at every Little League park in District 1, said Ashtabula Little League President Frank Cole.

Cole said T-shirts are being sold to raise funds for the project. He said each bench costs about $1,500, and it is likely one bench will be placed every year.

Twenty 8-10 year old boys teams took to fields at Cederquist Park in Ashtabula. Cole said the tournament started Friday night and lasted till mid-evening on Sunday.

The Ashtabula Minor League Yankees won the tournament and Conneaut finished second. Cole said Jefferson hosted the 50-70 league as well.

All the area district tournaments are named in honor of Tulino, Cole said.

More District 1 tournaments are scheduled for this weekend.

Ashtabula is hosting the junior-senior league tournament, Jefferson is hosting an estimated 20 Major League teams and Kingsville welcomes in an estimated 10 teams in the 8-10 year old category.

The girls state tournaments are scheduled to be held in July at Cederquist Park in Ashtabula, according to Cole.

