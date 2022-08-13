ASHTABULA — The discipline to perform one exercise regimen regularly is challenging enough, but add three different components and you have a real challenge.
Almost 100 people took on that challenge early Saturday morning as they competed in the Ashtabula Tri-Bulathon which included swimming, bicycling and and running.
Kirsten Bardwell and Steven Browning, both members of the Cleveland Triathlon Club, came to Ashtabula with like-minded friends to test their resolve before a longer event next week in Cleveland. They said they enjoy competing and do about three triathlons a year.
"This is great - we love swimming in Lake Erie," Bardwell said. She said they don't mind driving an hour for a good experience.
"It went great," said Brian Pruitt, program director for the Ashtabula County YMCA. He said the event continues to grow annually.
"This is the biggest one we've had," he said.
Pruitt said it was kind of windy, but that didn't threaten the swimming competition because the wind was coming from the south, which didn't create wave issues.
Vivian Platz did double duty this weekend helping Steve Wychock set up the course on Friday and the competing on Saturday morning.
"We were out here from noon to 8 p.m. [Friday]," She said.
Plats said she likes the multiple-event competitions that give you a different feel.
Laura Roesch, of Ashtabula, had not competed in a triathlon in 10 years, but was able to complete the event with her fiancee Tae So of Toledo.
She said they need to work on the transition from the water to bikes.
"We lost about 10 minutes," she said.
Prutt said there were 20 to 30 volunteers who helped make the event a reality.
A large percentage of the competitors stayed for the awards ceremony and cheered each other on after the grueling event that included a 500-yard swim, an 11.15-mile bike race and a 5K run.
Pruitt said proceeds from the event go to program funds that help finance the youth sports leagues and several other programs.
