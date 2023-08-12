ASHTABULA — Worries about the possibility of thunderstorms were blown away on Saturday morning when relatively calm winds and sunny skies greeted competitors in the Tri-Bulathon.
The swim-bike-run event started around 8:30 a.m. with racers swimming in Lake Erie, riding bicycle throughout the Harbor and then completing a 5K ending at Walnut Beach.
A total of 89 people competed in the event, which included those who competed in all three portions of the race and others who did one of the three options as part of a relay with two other people.
Chris Stasny, who timed the event, said there were a few less competitors than last year but speculated reports of thunderstorms had caused a few potential racers to stay home.
Melanie Leonard, of Mentor, said she loved the event.
"I have never been here and Live so close," she said of her reason for coming to the event that supports youth and adult sports programs at the Ashtabula County YMCA.
"I love the community triathlons. It is a good course," she said after running to the finish line with a big smile on her face.
Ashtabula County YMCA Program Director Brian Pruitt said he was thankful for the good weather.
"The reports were iffy, but it ended up pretty much perfect," he said.
Pruitt said the proceeds go to some of the organization's many programs that include youth basketball and soccer and adult pickleball.
Andy Preston, Jefferson girls track coach, was the highest local finisher with a third-place performance in a time of 1:02:03. The winner was Brandt Stiggins, 42, of Wadsworth followed by Kevin Mahoney, 57, of Medina.
Preston said he he ran his first Half Ironman at the end of July which was a big challenge.
