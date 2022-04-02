PAINESVILLE — Early spring weather, and spring break, can make the first couple of track meets a challenge for coaches.
Four Ashtabula County teams participated in the Red Raider Relays on Saturday. They got a barometer on the season and an early look at some of the younger competitors.
Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson and Lakeside all participated in the meet with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s.
Geneva won the boys and girls team titles and the Jefferson boys and Edgewood girls earned second-place honors.
The Geneva girls ran away with the victory with 126 points to the Warriors' 66 in the eight-team field.
The Eagles boys beat Jefferson by six points with an 83-77 final score in the eight-team field.
The Jefferson girls teams finished sixth with 23 points with the Dragons getting seventh place with 16 points and the Edgewood boys finished fifth with 49 points and Lakeside seventh with 27 points.
Coaches said they were balancing competition and gaining as much information about their teams during the early stages of the season.
Many coaches reported a growth in numbers in the second track season since the 2020 season was canceled completely during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is nice we got our numbers back," said long-time Edgewood boys coach Jim Sanchez.
He said traditionally the boys have had 60 competitors and had dropped to about half that amount.
"This year we are back to 48-50. We are creeping upwards," he said. Sanchez said the team has had to come together with the loss of senior Christian Curry to an injury during basketball season.
Curry excelled in several events, including the hurdles and the high jump.
"He was really coming into his own," Sanchez said.
"Their attitude is amazing. They are coachable kids," he said. Sanchez said the younger boys are going to have to pick up the slack.
The Edgewood girls' second-place finish was a surprise to head coach Steve Hill. The girls erupted in cheers when he entered the bus with the trophy. Hill said freshman Maddie Crooks is going to add a lot to the team and Sarah Coxon, who narrowly missed a trip to the 2021 state meet, is hoping to qualify this year.
Emily Long, coach for the Geneva boys, was happy to continue the team's success from the indoor season.
"Their times are right where we were when we left indoors," she said of results that occurred in chilly temperatures and brisk winds.
She said the younger boys are learning quickly and being mentored by the older competitors.
Geneva girls coach Jason Dalton, in his first meet as head coach, was happy with his girls' performance coming off a successful indoor season. The girls dominated in the field events and earned points across the board leading to the big win.
T.J. Furman, Jefferson boys coach, said his numbers are down a little from last year, but he was glad to get the second-place trophy.
"I only got seven junior high boys," he said.
Furman said his weight competitors did well, including the weightmen's 4 x 100 meter relay.
The Falcon girls had a challenging week with many girls out of town during spring break.
"We are still trying to find a start [to the season] with spring break.
"We brought a skeleton crew," he said of the 12 girls competing Saturday.
Lakeside boys and girls are also facing some number issues.
"It has been a challenge," said Moses Smith, who coaches both teams.
Smith said the boys team is a young squad with a lot of new throwers. He said with low numbers, it can be difficult putting together relays. He also is starting the season without regional qualifier Anthony Donahue, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament during football.
Donahue was not expected back for track after fall surgery, but showed up on the first day of practice ready to train. Smith said he has been approved for practice, but not for competition at this time.
"He is such an amazing athlete. If he can't sprint he goes to distance. He wants to compete somewhere," Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.