SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Jacob Timonere’s approach to the game of tennis seemed to be the same one he used in the classroom — work hard, and you’ll go places.
The place for the recent Saint John graduate is Westminster College where he’ll continue his education career and play tennis.
The Heralds first-singles player this spring who teamed with Jimmy Severino to reach the state tournament as a doubles team, Timonere began playing tennis about the time he was in fifth grade,.
After that, it wasn’t long before he began thinking about the possibility of playing beyond high school.
“I figured if I worked hard I’d have an opportunity,” Timonere said.
One visit to Westminster, a Division III school athletically in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, was all it took to convince him of where that opportunity would be.
“I had a great visit,” Timonere said of seeing the school for the first time. “I liked the coach, I liked the atmosphere of the campus and they had the program I was looking for [computer science]. It just felt really good there.”
He made decision last fall, but it became official during a recent signing ceremony at Saint John that he shared with classmate Colleen Andersen, who is going to Baldwin Wallace.
For Timonere, the signing ceremony was the icing on the cake for what was a fantastic senior season.
He went 13-5 playing first singles this spring before teaming up with Severino to make a postseason run that ended in Columbus.
Heralds boys tennis coach Todd Nassief said what makes Timonere successful is the disciplined approach that he takes to the court as well as everything else he does.
“He’s such a hard worker on the tennis court as well as the classroom,” the coach said. “That is so critical and that discipline that he has spills over onto the court and vice versa and I’m just so impressed with how hard he works.”
Nassief also likes the choice of schools Timonere made.
“There’s pros and cons with every school and I think the pros way outweigh the cons,” he said. “I think he made a great choice.”
Aside from the hard work that he put in, Timonere was quick to credit Nassief and others that he has grown up learning tennis under not just for Saint John, but also in the Ashtabula County Tennis Ladder.
“Just the exposure I got was incredible,” Timonere said. “Playing with guys like Ryan McClure and Louis Murphy, people that have played at the college level.”
It’s a level that he knows will be pretty big regarding the competition he’ll go against, but Timonere knows that with hard work, he’ll be ready to meet the challenge.
“I”m not too worried about it,” he said “I’m just going to do my thing out there and make sure I get the ball over the net.”
