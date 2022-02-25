CHAGRIN FALLS — When the final buzzer sounded, the Geneva boys basketball team’s season came to a close.
The Eagles lost to Chagrin Falls in a Division II sectional final Friday night, 39-28.
The score at the end of the first looked more like baseball than basketball on the snowy February night. Chagrin Falls (12-10) led 4-1 due to the defenses of both teams.
Geneva (11-13) and the Tigers both came out playing zone. Neither team could find a quick basket and had to rotate the ball to find passing lanes.
The Eagles had some opportunities in the paint, but they couldn’t get shots to drop. That trend continued through the second quarter as Chagrin Falls took a 13-9 lead into the break.
“The guys were resilient. They did do the things you gotta do to try to attack those open looks when you’re not getting them to fall,” Geneva head coach Eric Bowser said. “I didn’t think 13-9 at half, but I thought it was probably going to be a low-scoring game.”
The offense picked up in the third quarter for Chagrin Falls, but the same wasn’t true for Geneva.
The Eagles handled the Tigers’ zone better, but at 6-foot-5, James Kosmides protected the rim. He finished the game with five blocks.
Trailing 26-17 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Eagles opted to switch from a zone to man-to-man defense. They were trying to pressure the Tigers, but Chagrin Falls took advantage with drives to the basket.
“We only needed eight points, but getting eight points was a challenge. That’s the way the game played itself out,” Bowser said.
Kosmides led the Tigers with 10 points and five rebounds. Max Crandall added nine points, three rebounds and a game-high three assists.
For Geneva, Ayden Richmond led all scorers with 11 points with six rebounds. Luke Smith added eight points and a game-high nine rebounds. The two were the only Eagles to score more than three points.
The duo also helped keep the Eagles in the game by forcing turnovers and fighting for loose balls. Smith added to the momentum with six offensive rebounds.
“Luke’s a hard worker, a sophomore. I really, really like that young man,” Bowser said. “Practice, open gyms … whatever it is, he’s giving 110 percent no matter what happens.”
Bowser credited his whole team for trying to come back. This season, Eagles had a slow start, but they eventually strung some success together heading into the postseason.
It was the veteran leadership that started to get the team on track midway through the year. Geneva had six seniors on the roster — Merrick Cunningham, Ethan Yost, Dominic Quinn, Kaden Colini, Trent Calhoun, Anthony Navarro and Richmond.
“Every one of them is a phenomenal young man, and they’re gonna be sorely missed,” Bowser said. “Got a lot of young guys in the program coming up as well.
“Great group of kids. You’re losing six of them. No matter how much your on the court it’s still a huge impact.”
Chagrin Falls will face Youngstown Chaney in the district semifinal on Thursday at Boardman High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.