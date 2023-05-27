Three Ashtabula County track athletes are on the bubble after finishing fifth on Saturday at Division II regional track meets in Austintown and Lexington.
The first four contestants in all events at regional competitions automatically qualify for the OHSAA Track and Field Meet next weekend in Columbus and the best two performances of all fifth- and sixth-place finishers earn spots.
Geneva girls coach Jason Dalton said Alyssa Palmisano appears to have earned the 18th-place opportunity to compete after finishing sixth on Thursday with a throw of 38 feet, 2 3/4 inches. By eight p.m. he received confirmation that she will be headed to Columbus.
Dalton said his team's Saturday performances included three ninth-place finishes and a no-height in the pole vault. He said Mya Evangelista competed in the 1600 meters, Delaney Marrison in the long jump and Ella Haeseler in the discus. All three finished ninth with Ava Sartini not clearing the opening height in the pole vault.
Dalton said he was proud of his team competing in a new and unfamiliar region this year at Lexington.
"The highlight of the day was freshman Ella Haeseler setting her new personal record in the discus of 103-3 and earning her way to the finals," he said.
"Coach [Annah] Haesler has been amazing helping the girls set attainable goals then tailoring a training regimen to meet them," he said.
In Austintown, two more competitors finished in fifth place, narrowly missing a guaranteed trip to Columbus. They must wait until heat sheets for next week are finalized online.
Jefferson boys coach T.J. Furman said Wade Woodworth threw 52-8, missing fourth by 10 inches. Furman said it appears he will end one spot away from a trip to Columbus.
Furman said he concentrated on Woodworth's getting better week to week throughout the season.
"His best throw [of his career] was his last throw," he said.
Stephen Sly also competed for the Falcons in the 3200. He finished 13th in a time of 10:25 in a blazing race that saw the first four competitors break 9:38.
Furman said both seniors were extremely hard workers and will be missed next year.
Edgewood's Sarah Coxon also ended up in the fifth spot in the discus competition at Austintown. Coxon finished four inches from fourth place with a throw of 112-3.
The discus competition had a distinct Ashtabula County flavor as Coxon's teammate Taylor Visnosky, a junior, finished 12th with a throw of 97-1 and Pymatuning Valley's Mae Struna earned a place on the podium with an seventh-place throw of 106.
Pymatuning Valley girls coach Annie Siembor said she was proud of Struna getting seventh place as a sophomore and getting used to the regional meet and setting the stage for bigger things next year.
She said Struna sat out the entire basketball season with an injury and came back and performed well.
Edgewood throws coach Beth Simpson said she was proud of Visnosky and Coxon.
"It would have been nice to qualify for states in both shot and discus, but to be disappointed that you 'only' qualified in one is still a good problem to have," she said.
Simpson said Coxon is a phenomenal athlete and had an amazing year.
"I"m really proud of her," she said.
Coxon and Visnosky both qualified to compete in the shot put next week in Columbus.
Edgewood girls coach Tyler Pew said he was proud of all of his competitors, including Tammy Liplin, who finished eighth in the 3200. He said to miss two months for an appendectomy and still place at the regional meet was amazing.
He said sophomore Morgan Haywood also finished sixth with a height of six feet.
The Edgewood girls team finished 10th with a total of 20 points.
